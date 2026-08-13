Philadelphia Casino Data Breach: Some Claims Win, Others Lose

A recent federal decision shows how data-breach claims can turn on the connection between the exposed information and the alleged harm. In Volio v. Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., No. 2:25-cv-00039 (E.D.Pa. Aug. 7, 2026), current and former employees and casino patrons sued after Rivers Casino Philadelphia allegedly discovered unauthorized access to its network and exfiltration of files containing names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and passport information, and bank account information used for direct deposits.

The complaint alleged that Cicada3301, a ransomware group, stole about 2.561 terabytes of data and later published the stolen data on the dark web. Several plaintiffs alleged post-breach activity, including attempted account access, increased spam and phishing communications, and fraudulent credit inquiries.

The judge allowed the negligence claim to proceed. The court relied on Dittman v. UPMC, 196 A.3d 1036 (Pa. 2018), for the point that an entity who collects and stores sensitive personal information owes a duty to exercise reasonable care in protecting it from foreseeable breach risks. On causation, the court found it significant that plaintiffs alleged misuse of the same categories of information Rivers allegedly failed to protect, not merely suspicious activity that happened sometime after the breach. On damages, the court held that time spent monitoring accounts, changing passwords, placing fraud alerts or freezes, communicating with financial institutions, buying credit monitoring, and actual misuse were sufficiently alleged at the early pleading stage.

However, most other theories did not survive. Negligence per se was dismissed because the judge concluded that Pennsylvania does not treat it as a standalone cause of action. The implied-contract claim failed because the complaint alleged an expectation of data security, not mutual assent to a contractual promise, and the privacy policy disclaimed any guarantee that personal information would always remain private or secure. The court also dismissed claims of breached fiduciary duty, breach of confidence, invasion of privacy, and unjust enrichment, emphasizing that ordinary data collection, a failure to prevent third-party theft, and general payment-for-services allegations did not supply the missing elements of those claims. The order suggests that a negligence claim may survive where plaintiffs allege specific compromised data, later misuse of the same types of information, and concrete response costs.

However, the court was not willing to let the same breach allegations support every adjacent theory. Expectations about data security did not create an implied contract, ordinary data collection did not create fiduciary duties, and a third-party hack was not treated as an affirmative disclosure by the company.