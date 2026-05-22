Philadelphia 250 Permits and PLCB Guidance: What Pennsylvania Liquor Licensees Need to Know Ahead of The Summer

On March 27, 2026, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Act 8 of 2026 ("Act 8") into law, significantly expanding Philadelphia licensees’ ability to capitalize on the city’s hosting of major summer events tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Act 8, the second amendment to the Liquor Code to take effect this year, builds on recent changes designed to accommodate the influx of visitors expected for high-profile events, including FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia.

The new permit, known as the Philadelphia 250 Permit, allows eligible licensees to extend their on-premises operating privileges by up to two additional hours per day from June 11, 2026, through July 20, 2026. For many bars and restaurants, that means alcohol service can continue until 4:00 a.m. during much of the summer.

To qualify for a Philadelphia 250 permit, the applicant must hold a restaurant, hotel, retail dispenser, brewery, distillery, limited distillery, or limited winery license for premises located within Philadelphia city limits.

Eligible licensees may apply through PLCB+ under the "Other changes/Amendments" tab. The application fee is $500, and applicants must provide confirmation that they completed the City of Philadelphia’s specialized nighttime safety training program, commonly referred to as the Liberty Bell Safe Certification Program.

Most eligible applicants should be able to obtain the Philadelphia 250 permit, but Act 8 limits the PLCB’s authority to issue it in certain circumstances. The PLCB cannot issue the permit if the City of Philadelphia files a protest, if the license is subject to a pending objection by the PLCB’s Director of Licensing or the Board, if the license is suspended or subject to a pending suspension, or if the license is subject to a conditional licensing agreement arising from renewal proceedings.

Applicants must act promptly, as the application must be filed at least 30 days before the date on which the licensee intends to begin operating under the permit. The application must remain posted during the 30-day period.

The required notice is separate from the standard PLCB placard, and it must be posted conspicuously on the outside of the licensed premises, visible to the public. Because completion of the Liberty Bell Safe Certification Program is a prerequisite to the permit application, businesses must confirm that training requirements are satisfied before filing.

In a separate development, the PLCB has also updated Advisory Notice No. 28, which addresses what retail licensees may and may not sell on licensed premises, and Advisory Notice No. 9, what distributors may and may not sell on licensed premises. The revised notice is a timely reminder that the Board continues to scrutinize non-alcoholic product offerings sold by licensees.

In revising Advisory Notices No. 9 and 28, the PLCB makes clear that all licensees must not sell products that are illegal under federal or Pennsylvania law. The notice specifically states that products containing any amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are not approved for sale on licensed premises. This formalizes the PLCB ban on hemp-based beverages, which have grown in popularity but face a federal ban later this year.

The PLCB also expressly identifies several unregulated over-the-counter substances that are prohibited on licensed premises, including kratom, synthetic kratom or 7-hydroxymitragynine, tianeptine, phenibut, kava, amanita mushrooms, and nitrous oxide. Further, the Board will not approve a licensed location or an interior connection to another business where those products are sold. The practical implication is that the beer-to-go and smoke shop model will now be required to have separate premises if the smoke shop wishes to sell any of the prohibited products like kratom or THC products. While the new PLCB notice formalizes the PLCB ban on such items, public confusion remains, as many retailers who do not have PLCB licenses continue to sell them.

If any of these products are found on licensed premises during an inspection, their presence could serve as a basis for a citation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. For licensees that have expanded their retail offerings in recent years, this guidance underscores the importance of carefully reviewing all inventory sold on the premises.

Licensees should always check the PLCB’s website for the most up-to-date information on what products are prohibited from being sold at licensed premises. Even as this post was being drafted, the PLCB issued similar clarifications to Distributors in the revised Advisory Notice 9. Accordingly, it will still take some time for recent legislative changes to be fully integrated into the Advisory Notices.