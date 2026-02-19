PFAS Liability Shield Bill Headed to Georgia House of Representatives

On February 10, 2026, members of the Georgia House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to send House Bill 211, also known as the “PFAS Receiver Shield Act,” to the House floor for consideration, reviving their efforts to shield the state’s carpet and textile industry from liability in suits alleging their use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, which stalled last year.

The Bill seeks to grant immunity to a wide array of parties in the state by imposing a gross-negligence standard on residents attempting to sue these parties for their use of PFAS and eliminating liability for their use and handling of PFAS, as long as the party complied with state and federal PFAS rules and regulations. The scope of parties protected by the Bill is vast, covering any entity that: (1) uses or applies PFAS in their manufacturing or agricultural processes; (2) receives or obtains goods containing PFAS; (3) purchases or owns goods containing PFAS; or (4) is a licensed and permitted receiver of industrial or household solid waste or waste water that contains PFAS.

This Bill comes in the midst of extensive litigation in Georgia in which individual plaintiffs and municipalities have been seeking to hold both manufacturers and chemical suppliers to account over their use of PFAS. For instance, in 2023, the city of Rome finalized a settlement worth over $100 million with chemical makers and carpet manufacturers to finance a water treatment plant for residents, and a class action with approximately 4,500 members suing over water rate hikes that went toward PFAS remediation was certified in September of last year by a Georgia federal judge.

Should this Bill be passed, it would be the first of its kind, and it would eliminate liability for almost everyone except for manufacturers of PFAS, such as DuPont and 3M. This would ease tensions surrounding the mounting threat of PFAS liabilities for other industrial stakeholders, but environmental groups and Georgia residents are expected to oppose the Bill as they did when a different version of it was introduced last year.