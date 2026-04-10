Petition Calls for Cancer Warning on Processed Meats
Friday, April 10, 2026
- The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to require cancer warnings on processed meat products, such as bacon, hot dogs, and deli meats. PCRM relies on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) classification of these products as “carcinogenic to humans,” due to apparent links between their consumption and colorectal cancer. We note that the PCRM is an non-governmental organization (NGO) that promotes plant-based nutrition and the WHO classification is based on the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC’s) position, who is known to take a hazard based approach.
- Specifically, the petition asks USDA to require label warnings on all processed meat and poultry products to that state, “This product might increase the risk of colorectal cancer.” It also asks USDA to amend labeling regulations so these products can no longer bear the following statements:
- “This product was prepared from inspected and passed meat and/or poultry;” and
- “Inspected for wholesomeness by US Department of Agriculture.”
- USDA regulates and inspects all meat and poultry products sold in the U.S. under the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act. PCRM argues that, when these products pass inspection and are labeled as wholesome and fit for consumers to eat, and those that do not are labeled as “unhealthful” or “unwholesome,” it implies that processed meat and poultry products that pass inspection are “wholesome” and “healthy.” In fact, USDA’s inspection seals and statements are used to demonstrate that the meat and poultry products have been produced consistent with U.S. food safety standards and have undergone federal inspection.
- The petition is expected to face significant pushback from the meat and poultry industries, especially since the 2025-2023 Dietary Guidelines for Americans advise Americans to increase consumption of proteins, including from red meat and poultry. USDA has also rejected a similar petition submitted by the Center for Science in the Public Interest in 2016.
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