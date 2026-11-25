On November 16, 2026, the Pesticide Action & Agroecology Network (PAN) issued a public statement calling for state and national governments to ban the pesticide active ingredient paraquat dichloride (paraquat). PAN has joined a national campaign to “Take Down Pesticides” and encourage ending paraquat use via the adoption of organic and agroecological practices in lieu of pesticide use. PAN views the potential link between paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease as one of the main drivers to ban all uses of paraquat.

Paraquat is a broad-spectrum, contact herbicide that targets emerged broadleaf and grass weeds in agricultural and non-agricultural use sites by inhibiting photosynthesis, resulting in destruction of cell membranes. Paraquat also functions as a plant growth regulator (PGR), controlling plant development to provide optimal plant growth, both in quality and quantity.

EPA’s Registration Review of Paraquat

In October 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the paraquat Proposed Interim Registration Review Decision (PID) and an addendum to the paraquat draft human health risk assessment. After reviewing public comments on the PID, EPA released the paraquat Interim Registration Review Decision (ID) in July 2021. The ID for paraquat finalized stronger protections to reduce exposure to paraquat. The enforceable mitigation measures include the following:

Limit aerial applications to a maximum of 350 acres per applicator per 24-hour period for all uses except cotton desiccation. There is no acreage limit for the aerial application of paraquat to cotton for desiccation purposes;

Require a residential area drift buffer for all aerial applications;

Prohibit use of human flaggers;

Prohibit mechanically pressurized handgun and backpack sprayer application methods;

Limit the single maximum application rate for alfalfa to one pound of paraquat cation per acre;

Require enclosed cabs if area treated in a 24-hour period is more than 80 acres;

Require PF10 respirators or enclosed cabs if area treated in a 24-hour period is 80 acres or less;

Require a seven-day restricted entry interval (REI) for cotton desiccation;

Require a 48-hour REI for all crops and uses except cotton desiccation; and

Require mandatory spray drift management label language.

In November 2025, EPA released the PARAQUAT: Review of the Volatilization Potential of Paraquat from Field Uses memorandum, that incorporates a new vapor pressure study with previously existing data and information. EPA concludes in the memorandum that there is greater uncertainty regarding the potential for paraquat to volatilize than previously considered. To resolve the uncertainty around the volatilization potential of paraquat, EPA planned to issue a Generic Data-Call In (DCI) notice to paraquat manufacturers under the authority of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Section 3(c)(2)(B).On June 8, 2026, EPA issued the DCI to paraquat registrants.

Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease

EPA states that it evaluated hundreds of studies, including published toxicity and epidemiology literature on paraquat exposure and adverse health outcomes, including Parkinson’s Disease. There are many studies on paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease that range in quality and provide conflicting results. Following EPA’s 2019 systemic literature review, an updated study of the Agricultural Health Study (AHS) cohort was published in 2020 and reported no association between paraquat exposure and Parkinson’s Disease. Notably, this updated study did not replicate earlier 2011 findings from AHS that were considered by EPA and suggested a potential association may exist. The Farming and Agricultural Movement Evaluation (FAME) study authors note that wearing paraquat label-required chemical-resistant gloves also eliminates any link between paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease. After a thorough review of the best available science, as required under FIFRA, EPA has not found a clear link between paraquat exposure from labeled uses and adverse health outcomes such as Parkinson’s Disease. (See EPA’s paraquat web page for more information.)

Commentary

We expect PAN and the Take Down Pesticides coalition to continue to advocate for the ban of paraquat. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), EPA establishes pesticide tolerances (maximum residue limits) on food when it determines there is a “reasonable certainty that no harm will result from aggregate exposure to the pesticide residue” when used according to its label. Unless new gold standard science directly linking paraquat to Parkinson’s Disease is submitted to and accepted by EPA, it is unlikely that EPA will propose any changes to the tolerances or ban any uses of paraquat.

EPA may or may not propose new mitigation measures depending upon the results of the scientific review of new data obtained through the DCI. Continued monitoring of any EPA paraquat petitions or actions in 2027 will be of interest to those affected.