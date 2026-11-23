Week of November 16

This week’s environmental and energy news was largely about growth meeting constraints. Congress moved a major permitting reform package forward as data centers continued to strain electricity supply and corporate climate goals, while courts weighed in on building electrification, deep-sea mining, and wind development.

Senate Passes Major Energy Permitting Reform Bill

The Senate passed a sweeping, 494-page bipartisan permitting reform bill by a 62-33 vote, sending the measure to the House (H.R. 2347). The legislation would establish deadlines for federal environmental reviews, address perceived hurdles to constructing transmission and other major energy infrastructure, require data centers to bear more of their grid-related costs, and limit agencies’ ability to revoke certain permits, while opponents contend it could weaken environmental protections and Tribal rights. Read more: The Guardian.

Data Center Growth Raises New York Reliability Concerns

New York’s grid operator is projecting a statewide electricity shortfall beginning as early as 2033, driven in part by rapidly growing demand from data centers and other large users and an aging generation fleet. The projected shortfall is approximately 225 megawatts in 2033 and could exceed 1,850 megawatts by 2036, adding urgency to efforts to develop new generation and transmission resources. Read more: Spectrum News 1.

AI Growth Complicates Meta’s Net-Zero Goal

Meta is reevaluating its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2030 as its rapid AI and data center expansion increases electricity use and supply-chain emissions. The company reported a 45 percent increase in net greenhouse gas emissions last year, highlighting the growing tension between Big Tech’s climate commitments and the enormous energy and infrastructure demands associated with AI. Read more: The Hill.

New York City Building Electrification Fight Reaches Supreme Court

Industry groups have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review New York City’s restrictions on fossil fuel-powered appliances in new buildings, arguing that federal appliance efficiency law preempts the city’s requirements. The petition follows the Second Circuit’s decision upholding the city’s law and points to a split with the Ninth Circuit over similar building-electrification restrictions. Ass’n of Contracting Plumbers of the City of N.Y., Inc. v. City of New York, No. 26-648 (U.S. petition for cert. filed Nov. 13, 2026). Read more: Bloomberg Law.

OSHA Audit Raises Questions About Small-Business Inspections

A Department of Labor Inspector General review identified as many as 481 OSHA inspections that may have violated congressional restrictions generally exempting employers with 10 or fewer employees in certain low-hazard industries from programmed inspections. OSHA disputes aspects of the findings, but the report could fuel further congressional scrutiny of the agency’s budget and enforcement practices. Read more: OSHA Alert Memorandum.