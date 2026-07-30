Pennsylvania’s New Telemarketing Law Dials In on Texts and Robocalls

On July 20, 2026, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 992, updating and expanding Pennsylvania’s Telemarketer Registration Act of 1996 and strengthening restrictions on unwanted telemarketing communications. The law reflects that telemarketing is no longer limited to live calls and that texts, prerecorded messages, and other automated tools are increasingly reaching consumers and businesses .

The bill broadens “telephone solicitation” to cover traditional calls, voicemails, ringless voicemails, and text messages sent to residential, business, or wireless subscribers for sales-solicitation purposes or to obtain information for a future solicitation. It also expands who may qualify as a “telemarketer” to include persons or businesses that initiate or receive calls or messages involving Pennsylvania subscribers, and updates “robocall” to include certain automated solicitations using prerecorded or artificial voice calls or messages.

The law also creates a prior express written consent framework for robocalls and text messages. That consent must be documented in a written agreement that identifies the number that may be contacted, clearly discloses the consumer’s agreement to receive solicitations, states that consent is not required as a condition of purchase, and is signed electronically or otherwise. Subject to certain exceptions, SB 992 prohibits robocalls to residential, business, or wireless lines without that consent.

The bill also adds operational restrictions as well. Telemarketers may not place telephone solicitations on Sundays, legal holidays, before 9 a.m., or after 7 p.m. They also must promptly identify the call’s purpose, the telemarketer or telemarketing business, and, if applicable, the offer. For text solicitations, recipients may opt out by replying with terms such as “STOP” or “UNSUBSCRIBE.”

The law extends do-not-call protections to business and wireless subscribers and requires telemarketers to obtain applicable Pennsylvania do-not-call listings quarterly or use a service provider that does so. It also targets deceptive technology use, including improper consent practices and synthetic or computer-generated messaging that defrauds, deceives, or misleads recipients.

Violations may carry civil penalties of up to $1,000, or up to $3,000 if the person contacted is age 60 or older. Although the new law does not take effect until October, businesses using outbound calls, texts, prerecorded messages, ringless voicemail, or telemarketing vendors should review consent language, opt-out processes, suppression-list practices, and vendor oversight for Pennsylvania-directed telemarketing activity.