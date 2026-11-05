Pennsylvania’s New Rules for AI-Generated Advertising

On October 22, 2026, Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro signed the Artificial Intelligence Deceptive Advertising Act, setting disclosure rules for AI ads in the state.

The Act defines “synthetic content” broadly to include images, video, audio, or text significantly modified or generated by AI. It prohibits advertisers from knowingly, recklessly, or willfully creating or disseminating ads that use such content to create a false impression about a product’s or service’s nature, origin, or authenticity, unless the ad includes a clear and conspicuous disclosure.

The disclosure must identify the content as AI-modified or AI-generated, appear the first time consumers encounter it, and be provided in the same format as the synthetic content. Where technically feasible, it must also be “permanent or extraordinarily difficult to remove.” The disclosure must be understandable in the language or other interaction the consumer uses, consistent with the ad, and, depending on its format, audible or readable. There are several exemptions, including for fictional depictions, parody, satire, commentary, and criticism. Ads limited to text are also excluded from the disclosure requirement, even if the text was generated or significantly modified by AI.

The Act takes effect December 21, 2026. The Attorney General or a district attorney may seek an injunction or bring a civil action. A court may impose a civil fine of up to $3,000 for a violation.

For organizations using AI for advertising, the risk arises when an ad could mislead consumers. A synthetic product image could raise concerns if it misrepresents the offering, and a disclosure may still fall short if consumers are unlikely to notice it or if it conflicts with the ad’s message. Review will be especially important for realistic synthetic media that could be mistaken for a genuine product, person, or endorsement.