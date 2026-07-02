Pennsylvania Supreme Court Holds Statutory Claim Bar Defeats Veil-Piercing Claims

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has drawn a firm line around the statutory protections afforded to dissolved LLCs. In Dravo LLC, the court unanimously held that plaintiffs cannot bypass the Pennsylvania Uniform Limited Liability Company Act's (LLC Act) claim-bar provisions by seeking to pierce the corporate veil and pursue a dissolved company's parent. The ruling underscores that equitable theories cannot be used to override legislatively prescribed limitations periods.

Dravo LLC Dissolution and the Dispute Over Time-Barred Asbestos Claims

Dravo LLC was the successor entity to Dravo Corporation, a Pennsylvania company with historical asbestos liabilities dating back decades. After Carmeuse Lime, Inc. (CLI) acquired Dravo through a reverse-triangular merger in 1998, Dravo continued to defend asbestos claims using existing insurance coverage. In 2018, Dravo converted from a corporation to an LLC and filed for dissolution under the LLC Act. In accordance with Section 8875(a) of the Act, Dravo published notice of its dissolution on July 13, 2018, advising all persons with claims to present them within two years. The trial court confirmed that this notice met all statutory requirements and established a claim bar date of July 13, 2020.

Hundreds of asbestos claimants timely filed their claims, and Dravo resolved those claims through a court-approved insurance settlement. More than two years after the claim bar date, however, a separate group of plaintiffs filed new asbestos-related actions against CLI, asserting that CLI should be liable for Dravo's asbestos obligations under a veil-piercing theory. The trial court granted summary judgment to CLI, but the Superior Court reversed, finding genuine issues of material fact regarding whether CLI and Dravo shared such unity of interest that the corporate veil should be pierced.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Holds LLC Claim-Bar Statute Defeats Veil-Piercing Claims

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed the Superior Court and reinstated summary judgment in favor of CLI, holding as follows:

Veil piercing is not an independent cause of action

The court reaffirmed that a request to pierce the corporate veil "is not an independent cause of action but, rather, is a means of imposing liability established in an underlying cause of action, such as tort or breach of contract, against another." Before a plaintiff can pierce a subsidiary's veil to reach a parent, the plaintiff must first establish a viable cause of action against the subsidiary itself.

The LLC Act's two-year claim bar extinguishes underlying claims

Under Section 8875(c) of the LLC Act, a claim is "barred" unless the claimant commences an action to enforce the claim within two years after publication of the dissolution notice. Because the plaintiffs filed their actions after July 13, 2020, their claims against Dravo were extinguished by statute.

Equity follows the law and cannot override a statutory bar

Invoking the longstanding principle that “equity follows the law,” the court held that plaintiffs cannot bypass the two-year claims bar by seeking relief via equitable remedy. The court acknowledged that the result might be characterized as an "injustice" in a general sense, but emphasized that this outcome stems from the General Assembly’s deliberate policy decision to limit the time to bring claims against a dissolved LLC, not from any abuse of Dravo's corporate form.

The alleged “asset stripping” did not change the analysis

Although plaintiffs alleged that CLI had improperly transferred assets out of Dravo before dissolution, the court found this irrelevant because plaintiffs did not contend that those transfers prevented timely filed claimants from being paid, and even a fully capitalized Dravo could not have saved plaintiffs' untimely claims from the statutory bar.

Practical Implications for Companies Managing Dissolved LLCs and Long-Tail Liabilities

The Dravo decision underscores a critical distinction for clients managing entities with long-tail liability exposure, such as asbestos claims. Pennsylvania’s LLC Act provides a powerful tool: when a dissolving LLC follows the statutory publication procedure under Section 8875, claims filed after the two-year bar date are extinguished as a matter of law, and plaintiffs cannot circumvent that bar by pursuing veil-piercing claims against the parent company.

Many other states have adopted similar claim-bar mechanisms through versions of the Model Business Corporation Act or the Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, which provide procedures for barring claims of both known and unknown creditors following proper notice. Delaware presents a notably different landscape. Unlike Pennsylvania’s LLC Act and many of these other statutes, neither the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act nor the informal dissolution procedures under Section 281(b) of the Delaware General Corporation Law contains a comparable publication-and-bar procedure for unknown creditor claims.

This decision highlights the value of carefully evaluating jurisdictions with statutory claim-bar mechanisms when managing residual liability exposure, while recognizing that the broader litigation environment and other jurisdictional considerations remain critical factors in any restructuring or redomiciliation analysis.