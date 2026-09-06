Pennsylvania Skill Games Enforcement Deadline Approaching: What Liquor Licensees Need to Know Before Oct. 14

If you have been following our Legal Liquor blog and recent events, you have likely heard that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the lower Commonwealth Court’s opinion, which had allowed for the explosion of so-called “skill game” machines that mimicked casino-style slot machines. These are the machines now seen in almost every convenience store, diner, gas station, and minimart and are now illegal under the Supreme Court’s opinion on June 15, 2026.

Who is affected by the Pennsylvania skill games opinion?

This affects Pennsylvania liquor licensees with skill gaming machines on their premises. Because the Supreme Court Justices acknowledged the prevalence of these gaming machines across the Commonwealth, they built in a 120-day stay on their order and called on the State Legislature to act if it wished to legalize these machines before the order takes effect on Oct. 14, 2026. The Legislature has not acted yet, and the PLCB and State Police mean business.

When does the Pennsylvania skill games stay expire?

The deadline is Oct. 14, 2026. On Sept. 9, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (“BLCE”) issued a notice reminding all licensees of the upcoming October 14 deadline. The BLCE made it abundantly clear that all licensees should arrange the physical removal of these gaming machines and should start those discussions with their vendors or distributors now.

What should Pennsylvania liquor licensees do before the October 14 deadline?

Licensees should act now and make arrangements for the physical removal of any skill gaming machines from their premises before October 14. They should start discussions with their vendors or distributors immediately and should not wait until the deadline to make removal plans.

After Oct. 14, simply having these gaming machines on the premises, even if they are powered down or unplugged, will be enough to face both criminal charges and PLCB citation liability. If a vendor or distributor is unwilling to remove the machines by the deadline, the BLCE recommends that licensees call their nearest BLCE barracks for assistance.

While legislation is in the works to legalize these gaming machines found throughout the Commonwealth, it remains in committee, with no votes scheduled. There is no guarantee any bill will reach Gov. Shapiro’s desk before the stay is set to expire, and the BLCE has spent significant resources fighting this case for nearly a decade. We expect the BLCE to prioritize removal of these machines immediately after the deadline.