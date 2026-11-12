Pennsylvania Loves Data Centers When They Send You a Bill

Pennsylvania has found a way to make data centers respectable: put them along the Turnpike and have them send you a bill.

That is a Pennsylvania story with a national reach. From turnpikes to urban express lanes, public authorities already rely on networked computing to make transportation work. Pennsylvania offers a particularly awkward test of whether policymakers can recognize those benefits when private developers propose the buildings.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PBT) is preparing to complete its statewide conversion to Open Road Tolling on January 3, 2027. In a November 6 Pittsburgh Business Times report, officials explained the technology behind the upgrade. Overhead gantries and roadway equipment identify vehicles, count axles, read transponders, and capture license-plate images for toll collection. A small facility near New Stanton houses a server room and a generator. PBT even shows readers the building.

The Commission's technical explanation completes the picture. Gantry data travels through a fiber-optic network to its customer service center in Harrisburg for verification, processing, and payment. Roadside servers and centralized operations together make the service possible.

These facilities are much smaller than hyperscale AI campuses. Their electricity demands and local effects cannot simply be equated. But they expose a contradiction in Pennsylvania's data-center politics that no difference in square footage can explain away.

When its Turnpike Commission installs servers, Pennsylvania can see safer travel, lower costs, and opportunities for economic development. When private developers seek to build analogous computing infrastructure, the Shapiro administration offers a permission system under which favorable permit sequencing depends on accepting an extensive package of state demands.

Pennsylvania knows how to explain the benefits of servers. It’s just remarkably selective about whose servers are on the receiving end of the explanation.

A National Dependence Hiding in Plain Sight

A review of state-agency and operator records, alongside the National Conference of State Legislatures' inventory of priced managed lanes, identifies operating open-road (ORT) or other free-flow electronic tolling on roads, bridges, or express lanes in at least 28 states, including Pennsylvania. That means at least 27 other states. This is a conservative minimum assembled from those sources, rather than an official national ORT census.1

The geographic reach is nevertheless substantial. New York's Thruway converted to systemwide cashless tolling in November 2020. Kansas implemented cashless tolling across its Turnpike in July 2024. Oklahoma completed conversion across all 12 turnpikes in November 2024. Ohio's April 2024 system incorporated highway-speed open-road lanes while retaining cash and credit options elsewhere.

The country has already accepted the practical proposition that computing infrastructure can improve the performance of physical infrastructure. Pennsylvania makes the tension unusually visible because its roadside servers are expanding while its governor is expanding the administrative burden facing private data-center developers.

Public Servers Get a Benefits Ledger

Turnpike officials told PBT that ORT would reduce dangerous slowing and maneuvering around tolling lanes. Removing old tolling arrangements would lower interchange costs and enable less expensive diamond-style interchanges with smaller environmental footprints. New access points could improve connections for nearby communities.

The Commission's benefits page projects $25 million in annual interchange maintenance and operating savings after ORT. It also credits nonstop travel with reducing fuel use and emissions. These are the Commission's claims and projections, to be tested against actual performance.

Washington has made the same economic argument explicitly. In a January 2017 memorandum, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) describes all-electronic tolling, also called open-road tolling, as collecting charges through transponders or license-plate cameras at free-flow speeds. It attributes lower operating costs to reduced labor and land requirements and says the technology "reduces congestion, enhances safety, and improves fuel economy." FHWA encouraged adoption because of those benefits. Pennsylvania distinguishes its earlier electronic tolling through existing interchange lanes from its new mainline gantries; the national comparison here covers the broader free-flow category.

These are FHWA's stated benefits, rather than proof that every installation delivers the same result. But Washington's rationale recognizes a principle that deserves to travel beyond transportation agencies: the resources computers consume must be considered alongside the services they help produce. A government logo cannot supply the economic value that a private logo supposedly removes.

Notice what the agency counts. It does not stop at the electricity consumed by its servers, the equipment beside the road, or the number of people permanently employed inside the server room. It follows the benefits outward to the people using the service.

That is sensible economics. Computing uses resources to help people accomplish something. A server's electric meter records an input; it cannot measure the value of the service produced.

Private computing deserves the same intellectual honesty. A business that saves time using software, a researcher analyzing medical data, and an engineer testing a design can benefit from infrastructure located far from their desks. Whether a particular investment warrants its costs remains open to discovery and error. Its benefits do not disappear because they arrive on a screen.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike makes a particularly uncomfortable witness against the familiar complaint that a data center produces too few permanent jobs. Its case for roadside servers depends on what those computers do for everyone else. Apparently, Pennsylvania understands productivity perfectly well when it makes toll collection cheaper.

Private Servers Get a Permission System

Governor Josh Shapiro's administration advertises the Governor's Responsible Infrastructure Development (GRID) requirements as the strictest data-center requirements in the nation. The contrast with the Turnpike is more serious than a difference in publicity.

Under Executive Order 2026-05, new permit applications to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for data-center projects with peak demand exceeding 25 megawatts face different review pathways. Developers executing a project-specific consent order implementing GRID can receive rolling review. Those declining the bargain face stricter sequencing and exclusion from specified permit-timing protections. The order also removes data-center projects from Fast Track without stating that same size limitation, ties new applications for the equipment tax exemption to GRID compliance, and directs DEP to examine additional backup-generator regulation.

The state's 33-page template consent order, expressly subject to adaptation for individual projects, reaches well beyond pollution control. It includes at least 200 construction jobs at prevailing wage and benefit rates, 50 new permanent full-time jobs paying at least 125% of the statewide average wage before the fourth anniversary of commercial operation, and at least $250 million in cumulative new investment. It requires offering municipal and county governments community-benefit agreements addressing financial contributions and other locally determined items. The model also includes energy-procurement prescriptions, stipulated civil penalties, and a waiver of challenges to the consent order's content or validity.

An investment minimum does not measure environmental harm. A staffing floor does not establish how much noise a generator makes. These conditions enlist permitting power in the service of industrial policy.

As I argued in Pennsylvania's Data-Center Permission System: When GRID Becomes Command, the coercive element lies in the Commonwealth's control over the alternatives. A formal choice remains, but rejecting the state's preferred agreement makes the development path slower and less predictable.

The Turnpike's modernization illustrates what that approach puts at risk. The agency justifies computing by explaining a useful service. Private developers must also navigate a political bargain about how to organize production before their customers can receive theirs.

Scale Matters and So Does Consistency

Does the Turnpike's system comply with GRID? The question is worth asking, but the answer cannot be ascertained from a photograph of a server room.

Neither PBT's report nor the cited Turnpike materials establishes the relevant facilities' peak loads, their regulatory classification, or the applicability of particular GRID provisions. A statewide communications network does not automatically constitute a single project exceeding 25 megawatts. The order's specified permitting tracks concern new applications, and its other provisions must be considered on their own terms. These materials establish no Turnpike violation or special exemption.

Nor would identical treatment of a roadside shelter and a hyperscaler campus make sense. Larger loads, concentrated generator emissions, and different water demands can justify different obligations under rules tied to those effects.

But that answer commits Pennsylvania to a principle it should apply consistently: substantive differences must do the regulatory work. Measure the load, emissions, and local conditions. Explain the costs. Show why the obligation follows.

It would be absurd to demand 200 construction jobs for a small equipment shelter. That absurdity does not explain why a private facility's minimum headcount belongs in an environmental consent order. Greater electricity demand can justify stronger financial security for utility investments. It does not supply a general warrant to dictate an enterprise's labor arrangements, source of electricity, or investment scale.

The hypocrisy lies in celebrating the service produced by public computing while using legitimate concerns about private computing to justify an administrative burden extending far beyond those concerns. A difference in megawatts can justify a different utility contract. It cannot justify discarding consistent reasoning.

A small private facility deserves recognition of its small footprint. A large public facility should answer for its large one. Government ownership changes neither electrical engineering nor the chemistry of generator emissions.

The Cameras Make the Irony Harder to Miss

The Turnpike's August 2026 newsletter projects that, once ORT is operating across the mainline in 2027, the system will capture between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion vehicle images annually to support toll transactions. That is an image count, not a count of distinct drivers, journeys, or permanently retained records. It is nevertheless an extraordinary volume of photography for infrastructure advertised chiefly as a transportation improvement.

ORT identifies a vehicle at a tolling location, processes its passage, and assigns a charge. A server running a language model does not, merely by running that model, photograph your license plate or establish that your vehicle passed a particular point on Interstate 76.

That is a concrete difference in function. AI and cloud systems can also process sensitive information or support surveillance applications. Their privacy implications depend on what operators actually collect and do. The Turnpike illustrates why evaluating the application produces a more useful answer than condemning the building that houses the processors.

The Commission's privacy policy expressly recognizes that electronic tolling account information includes vehicle movement records. It limits the use and disclosure of account information while providing for specified law-enforcement access and exchanges with other electronic toll operators. Those safeguards matter because the existence of safeguards also confirms that there is something to safeguard.

This is recording passage at tolling points, not continuously tracking every mile of a vehicle's movements. Electronic tolling also predates the ORT rollout; the Turnpike has used all-electronic tolling since 2020. The new system extends and reorganizes an existing practice.

There is even an AI wrinkle. The same privacy policy says the Commission or its service providers may train and use AI tools in Turnpike operations and services, potentially involving personal information. That disclosure does not establish that a particular gantry runs AI or that tolling records are used to train a model. It does establish that the Turnpike itself leaves room for useful AI applications.

Anyone arguing that data centers are inherently intrusive should explain why an ordinary computing facility deserves categorical suspicion while roadside computers expressly designed to identify vehicles can be accepted with appropriate protections.

The Economics Pennsylvania Already Understands

This contradiction exposes an economic error with consequences far beyond the Turnpike.

Carl Menger's theory of value explains why productive inputs derive value from the goods and services they help people obtain. Servers are means of production. A room full of them is useful because of what people can accomplish with their output, taking into account scarce resources and alternative uses.

The Turnpike recognizes this relationship when it links its computers to motorists' safety and convenience. The same analysis applies when private computing supports research, logistics, entertainment, or a service no official has yet imagined. A quiet server room can have consequences throughout an economy. Counting the employees inside it captures very little of that relationship.

Friedrich Hayek's knowledge argument explains the deeper problem with replacing this process with political selection. Knowledge of customers' needs, available resources, and workable combinations is dispersed. Prices and contracts help people coordinate without putting every relevant fact in a governor's office.

Computers can process toll records. They cannot eliminate the economic knowledge problem by processing more records. A system that identifies millions of vehicles does not thereby tell the Commonwealth which future computing services will justify investment or which energy arrangements will work best.

Entrepreneurs must discover those answers. Expensive power can encourage efficiency, a different location, or contracts for new supply. Scarce water can encourage alternative cooling methods. Some projects will fail. Investors should bear those losses, and customers should pay the costs their projects cause rather than shift them to neighbors or captive ratepayers.

General rules established in advance allow competing approaches to be tested. A prescribed investment scale, staffing requirement, or energy-procurement formula restricts the adjustments that could reveal a better approach. Making approval slower when an applicant rejects those prescriptions compounds the problem.

The Turnpike itself describes years of study, pilots, and phased implementation. It expects improved technology to reduce the resources required to provide a service. Pennsylvania should welcome that possibility when private firms attempt it too.

The Political Reward for a Double Standard

James Buchanan's Public Choice analysis helps explain why consistent reasoning can be politically inconvenient. Officials act within institutions that reward some choices more visibly than others.

A tolling agency can claim credit for its own upgrade. A governor confronting an unpopular private development can claim credit for imposing restrictions. Many eventual beneficiaries of private computing live elsewhere, have yet to buy the service, or do not know which proposed facility would support it. They are unlikely to appear at the local hearing.

That incentive structure requires no allegation of secret motives. It creates a temptation to count public infrastructure's benefits expansively and private infrastructure's benefits narrowly. Pennsylvania's approach deserves criticism precisely where it succumbs to that temptation.

The remedy is consistent law. Assign infrastructure costs to the users who cause them. Apply prospective rules protecting neighbors from measurable noise, emissions, and water impacts. Protect personal information according to what operators collect and do. Give applicants predictable decisions while allowing customers, investors, and entrepreneurs to determine which lawful services and methods warrant their resources.

The national footprint does not establish that every state imposes Pennsylvania's permitting system or treats comparable facilities unequally. It does establish widespread reliance on the technology that blanket opposition would obstruct. FHWA's own benefits argument makes the demand for consistency national. Policymakers who can follow the benefits beyond a public server room should also be able to follow them beyond a private one.

A neighbor objecting to a particular water withdrawal or an overloaded substation need not oppose every server. But anyone whose position really is “no data centers” should prepare to explain the next trip on an electronically tolled road. And officials celebrating their tolling servers should explain why private computing deserves an administrative obstacle course extending beyond its actual impacts.

The Turnpike's newsletter offers the Commonwealth an excellent standard: "The best infrastructure is often the infrastructure you never notice."

Pennsylvania should remember that standard when the servers belong to someone else. Its Turnpike is the foil for a question that belongs wherever public authorities celebrate computing's benefits: why should those benefits become harder to recognize when private developers are making the investment?

Until then, its message is difficult to miss: computing is progress when the state gets to send a bill, and a political opportunity when the private sector seeks to build it.

Endnotes:

1. The count requires only one qualifying facility in a state and includes both states at a bi-state crossing; it does not mean statewide conversion. Operators include public agencies, local and joint authorities, and private concessionaires. Inclusion does not establish identical engineering, a separate server building at every location, or the same legal classification as a data center. Tollbooth lanes requiring stops, proposed systems, and suspended Belle Chasse Bridge tolling are excluded. November 2026 sources: NCSL inventory (CA, CO, FL, GA, MD, MN, NC, TX, UT, VA, WA); additional agency/operator records for DE, IL, IN and KY, KS, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, and WV.

Disclaimer: The opinions and views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The National Law Review.