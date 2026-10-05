PE Ownership of Single-Family Rentals: The Legislative Landscape (Part 1)

Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series on PE ownership of single-family rentals. Part 2 covers enforcement under existing law and the tax and structuring risks the return model may miss.

Legislators in statehouses across the country have spent the last several sessions introducing bills to cap how many single-family homes an investment entity may own. Few have become law. Regulators and private plaintiffs have also secured substantial settlements from the sector’s largest operators over pricing, fee disclosures, and security-deposit practices. The key point for sponsors is the gap between political attention and where money is actually leaving the business.

The sector’s origins still shape its regulation. After 2008, investors bought distressed homes in bulk. The business has since become an institutional asset class, with dedicated funds, purpose-built management platforms, securitized debt, and build-to-rent pipelines. State legislatures and campaigns now use it as shorthand for the broader U.S. housing-affordability crisis.

This DE Insight is for sponsors and their counsel. It explains where the law is moving, which exposures already create liability, and how to respond. The short version: monitor ownership-cap bills, but existing consumer-protection, antitrust, and fair-housing laws pose the more immediate risk to platform-scale operations.

The Investment Case for Institutional Single-Family Rentals

The investment thesis is straightforward. For more than a decade, the number of new households looking for a place to live has grown faster than new single-family construction. Entitlement delays, scarce lots, labor constraints, and material costs have kept new supply below trend. More households want detached homes with more space and better schools but cannot or do not want to buy. Higher mortgage rates and down-payment requirements have pushed monthly ownership costs above monthly rent in many markets.

Institutional capital brought scale to a fragmented ownership base. It centralized maintenance, standardized leasing, funded deferred repairs, and, through build-to-rent, financed construction that a fragmented buyer pool might not support. Those investments add housing and can improve housing quality. Sponsors should be ready to document that value.

Scale, Concentration, and the Data Problem

The national numbers are smaller than the rhetoric suggests. Institutional investors own only a small share of the country’s single-family rentals. Individuals and small landlords still own most rental homes. But measuring institutional ownership is hard: homes sit behind layers of entities, and public records rarely show the ultimate owner.

The national figure misses what legislators see on the ground. Institutional buying has focused on a limited number of high-growth Sun Belt metros and, within those markets, on particular neighborhoods and price ranges. Reported purchase shares in those areas were well above the national average and higher still in some neighborhoods. Local buyers, brokers, and officials see that concentration; they do not see the national percentage. Sponsors should expect opponents to cite the numbers against them and should source the data themselves rather than rely on figures from a hearing.

Researchers still disagree about causation. Some studies find only modest local price effects from institutional buying and identify limited supply, demographic demand, and mortgage rates as the main drivers. Other studies find measurable effects on entry-level prices, rent growth, and eviction filings where institutional buying was heaviest. Legislators are not waiting for a consensus. Local concerns can be reasonable even when the national data is contested.

Federal Bills: Why the Design Details Matter Even If They Fail

No federal law currently limits private-fund ownership of single-family homes, and no such law is likely to pass soon. Pending bills still matter because state lawmakers borrow their designs. The most aggressive proposals would bar entities above an asset threshold from owning single-family homes, require them to sell existing holdings over several years, and impose a per-home tax on violations. Other proposals would deny interest and depreciation deductions after a taxpayer reaches a stated home count or impose an annual per-home fee on corporate owners to fund housing programs.

Three features recur in fund formation and portfolio planning. First, bills measure thresholds by assets under management or home count and often attribute holdings across affiliates and commonly advised funds. Second, some reach beyond equity ownership to preferred equity, participating debt, and other equity-like arrangements. Third, phase-out and divestiture periods rarely match fund lives. That can force sales when a new law depresses bids. Treat each feature as a modeling assumption, not just a compliance issue.

State and Local Law: Patterns Sponsors Must Track

State and local measures are ahead of federal proposals. They already create compliance obligations, not just political headlines. The main patterns are below.

Ownership and acquisition caps. Georgia considered SB 60, North Carolina considered HB 625, the “Homes 4 NC Families Act,” and Minnesota considered SF 2320. These proposals would limit entity ownership or large corporate purchases of single-family homes. Most remain proposed rather than enacted, but they show the legislative momentum. Some bills count holdings by state, county, tract, or affiliated group; some grandfather existing homes or require divestiture. Others impose waiting periods before non-owner-occupants can bid on newly listed homes. The key drafting issue is whether the bill covers existing homes, new construction, or both. Build-to-rent pipelines may fall outside an existing-home cap, but sponsors must confirm the text.

Transfer taxes and acquisition surcharges. Los Angeles’s Measure ULA, approved in 2023, imposed a graduated transfer tax on residential sales above $5 million. A similar measure failed at the ballot in San Francisco. These measures raise revenue without banning ownership, which makes them easier to pass and harder to avoid. Caps limit what a sponsor may own; surcharges increase the cost of ownership and must be underwritten.

Rights of first refusal and offer. The District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) is the longest-standing regime of this kind. Maryland and the City of Baltimore have adopted narrower versions for foreclosure sales and bundled dispositions. These laws can give tenants, nonprofits, or public agencies a chance to buy before an outside buyer. They affect exit timing, bid certainty, and portfolio trades, and buyers often miss them in diligence.

Ownership disclosure and registration. FinCEN’s Residential Real Property Rule, effective in 2025, requires reporting on certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts. Locally, Atlanta and Charlotte provide examples of rental-registration and inspection regimes. These programs are manageable, but their records also supply data for later legislation and litigation.

Tenant-protection overlays. California’s Tenant Protection Act (AB 1482), enacted in 2019, caps annual rent increases and requires just cause for many evictions statewide. It generally exempts single-family homes, but the exemption does not apply when the owner is a REIT, corporation, or LLC with a corporate member. Oregon’s SB 608 (2019) was the first state law to adopt statewide rent stabilization. Colorado has also recently enacted just-cause protections for residential tenants. Other measures regulate notice periods, application fees, screening, and fee disclosures. The result depends on both the property and the ownership structure. Platforms using national forms and automated notices face the greatest risk: one defective addendum can create portfolio-wide inconsistency.

Preemption. Florida Fla. Stat. § 125.0103 preempts local rent control. Texas has similar preemption provisions that limit local rent regulation, and Georgia also limits local housing regulation through state preemption. Several of the fastest-growing single-family rental markets are in these states. Preemption can narrow local risk, but it is not permanent; legislatures can amend it, and some states have narrowed preemption over time. Include preemption in market selection. A cap in a preemption state presents a different risk from the same proposal in a state where each county can legislate independently.

Part 2 covers enforcement under existing law, tax and structuring risks, and practical steps sponsors can take.