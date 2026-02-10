PBM Reform Cheat Sheet: Chart Comparing the Recent Rules for Group Plans

Key Takeaways:

Within a one-week period, there were two actions at the federal level to increase pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) transparency. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA 2026) and Department of Labor (DOL) proposed regulations on PBM compensation disclosures (DOL Proposed Rules) are complementary but differ in significant respects. CAA 2026 is broader in scope (applying to all group health plans, including fully insured arrangements), but has a later effective date and creates distinctions based on employer/plan size. In contrast, the DOL Proposed Rules only cover compensation disclosures and apply only to self-funded ERISA plans but would take effect much sooner and apply uniformly regardless of employer size.

From a compliance perspective, CAA 2026’s express civil penalties ($10,000 per day for non-disclosure; $100,000 per item for false information) provide a more direct enforcement mechanism, whereas the DOL Proposed Rules leverage the ERISA prohibited transaction framework, which can result in excise taxes and equitable remedies but lacks the same bright-line penalty structure.

Notably, CAA 2026 mandates 100% rebate pass-through for plans subject to ERISA, while the DOL Proposed Rules require only disclosure of rebates retained versus passed through — a key distinction for plan sponsors and industry actors.

Potential for DOL Regulatory Revisions:

Given the near-simultaneous issuance of CAA 2026 and the DOL Proposed Rules, there is significant potential for the DOL to revise its final rule to align with the statutory requirements enacted in CAA 2026. The DOL Proposed Rules were developed pursuant to Executive Order 14273 and build upon the existing ERISA Section 408(b)(2) framework, but the proposal was finalized before the DOL could fully account for the comprehensive PBM transparency and rebate pass-through requirements that Congress subsequently enacted in CAA 2026. As a result, the DOL will likely need to harmonize its disclosure requirements, timing provisions, and employer-size distinctions with those mandated by statute to avoid duplicative or conflicting obligations for plan sponsors, PBMs, and other covered entities.

Plan sponsors and PBMs should anticipate that the DOL’s final rule (expected after the comment deadline) may be significantly revised to coordinate with CAA 2026’s requirements. In particular, the DOL may need to reconsider its proposed July 1, 2026 applicability date, given that CAA 2026 does not take effect until January 1, 2029 for calendar-year plans, creating a potential gap period during which the DOL’s more limited disclosure requirements would apply to self-insured ERISA plans before the broader CAA 2026 mandates take effect — including 100% rebate pass-through for ERISA plans. Stakeholders should monitor the DOL’s response to public comments and any coordination efforts between the DOL and other federal agencies (including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) to ensure a unified regulatory approach to PBM oversight.

Comparison Table

The table below compares key elements of CAA 2026 and the DOL Proposed Rules.