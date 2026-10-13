Pay Transparency Reminder: Are Your Job Postings Current?
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
With the fourth quarter underway, employers should confirm that their ongoing job-posting practices reflect pay transparency changes that took effect in 2026. Virginia and Maine added pay disclosure requirements for job postings, while Connecticut expanded its existing requirements. Employers should check the applicable rules to determine which opportunities are covered and what information must appear in postings. Read our pay transparency update for a closer look at the three states’ requirements.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 25 September, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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