Pay Transparency Reminder: Are Your Job Postings Current?
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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With the fourth quarter underway, employers should confirm that their ongoing job-posting practices reflect pay transparency changes that took effect in 2026. Virginia and Maine added pay disclosure requirements for job postings, while Connecticut expanded its existing requirements. Employers should check the applicable rules to determine which opportunities are covered and what information must appear in postings. Read our pay transparency update for a closer look at the three states’ requirements.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

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