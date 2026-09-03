The Path to TMA CEO and Unlocking the Power of Membership: A Conversation With Christine Melendes [Podcast]
Thursday, September 3, 2026

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In the latest episode of the Turnaround Management Association’s (TMA) Chicago/Midwest Podcast, Katten Restructuring Partner and host Paul Musser sits down with TMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christine Melendes to discuss her career path, early priorities in the CEO role and her vision for the organization’s future. Christine shares how her diverse background in association management, operations and business development prepared her for leadership at TMA and delves into why she was drawn to the organization’s members and mission. Their discussion also explores the value of chapter involvement, the power of TMA’s global network and how professionals can get the most out of conference attendance and volunteer opportunities.

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