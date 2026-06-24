The Path & The Practice Episode 139: Tim Casey, General Counsel of Numotion [Podcast]

This episode features a conversation with Tim Casey, General Counsel of Numotion. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Lindenhurst, IL, and attending Lewis University for undergrad before earning his master’s and then J.D. from Marquette University. He reflects on the early days of being a lawyer, including clerking for a district and circuit court as well as working as an associate at Foley. Tim discusses his transition in-house and the experiences he gained at A.O Smith Corporation and GE Health before joining Numotion as GC. He also provides advice to law students and junior lawyers, emphasizing patience, openness to new experience and the importance of learning how to responsibly incorporate A.I. tools into your legal practice.

Tim’s Profile: