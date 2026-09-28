The Path and Practice Episode 147: Roland Potts, Partner [Podcast]

This episode features a conversation with Roland Potts. Roland is a partner in Foley’s Miami Office, Chair of the firm’s International Arbitration Team, and a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. In this conversation, Roland reflects on growing up in Miami, Florida, earning his bachelor’s from the University of Miami, and both an M.B.A. and J.D. from Florida International University. He discusses how he developed expertise in international arbitration and litigation as well as his experience joining Foley as a lateral attorney. Roland also highlights the importance of young lawyers embracing early experience and provides advice to law students on the importance of relationship building to help with their job search.

Roland’s Profile: