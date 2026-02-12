Patentability Implications of the EU AI Act
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Novelty is a core requirement for any invention to be patentable. Put simply, your invention generally cannot have been publicly disclosed before the patent application’s effective filing date. In the United States, 35 U.S.C. § 102 includes a one-year grace period for certain public disclosures made before you file—many other jurisdictions do not have this grace period. Europe, for example, generally applies an absolute novelty standard, where your invention can bar patentability if you publicly disclose first and file later.

This is where the EU AI Act can create an unexpected patentability issue. The Act sets out a comprehensive framework for regulating AI and includes a mandatory registration requirement for AI systems considered “high-risk.” An AI system is considered high-risk when it relates to areas such as safety components, critical infrastructure, education, border control, and law enforcement.

Before a high-risk AI system can be placed on the market, the provider must register the system with the EU Commission and submit information about the system in a searchable and publicly accessible EU database. If the information submitted includes enabling technical details, that registration can function as a public disclosure and can block patentability in absolute novelty jurisdictions, like Europe and China.

Bottom line: if EU AI Act registration is on your roadmap, build IP planning into the timeline. Companies should consider preparing and filing patent applications at or before submitting information to the EU Commission, so their own disclosures do not become prior art against later-filed patent applications.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #479 – Federal Judge Says ICE Prohibited from Using IRS Data for Enforcement
by: Linn F. Freedman
GSA Introduces a New Framework for Protecting CUI in Contractor Systems
by: Roma Patel
An Overview of the 2025 National Drug Price Negotiations and NRDL Update
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
SolarWinds Web Help Desk Vulnerability Targeted by Threat Actors
by: Linn F. Freedman
Minutes Matter: Connecticut Supreme Court Requires Pay for Post-Shift Security Screenings and Rejects De Minimis Doctrine for Wage Claims
by: Stephen W. Aronson
Privacy Tip #478 – Intrigued With Using AI to Help with Your Tax Return? Please Think Again
by: Linn F. Freedman
FTC Signals Pause on AI Regulation
by: Roma Patel
Judge Issues Public Admonition + $12,000 Sanctions for Hallucinations
by: Linn F. Freedman
New Trend under Florida’s Wiretap Statute: Websites with Tracking Technology Beware
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
New Investigative Sweep Under the CCPA: Individualized Pricing as a Privacy Problem
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
ShinyHunters Bypassing Multifactor Authentication
by: Linn F. Freedman
New York State and New York City Labor and Employment Law Updates
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026: Another Lifeline for Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities
by: Danielle H. Tangorre , Conor O. Duffy

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 