Patent Venue Is Not a Safe from an Early Merits Ruling

Patent plaintiffs sometimes treat venue and substantive validity as separate stages of litigation. First, determine where the case belongs, then litigate whether the asserted patent can survive. The Federal Circuit’s decision in AML IP, LLC v. Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., Case No. 2025-1280 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 28, 2026), shows why that assumption can be strategically dangerous.

The court held that a district court that finds patent venue improper may nevertheless decide a fully briefed merits defense, including patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101. Improper venue does not deprive the court of adjudicatory power in the same way as a lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.

For patent owners, the practical consequence is significant. An unsuccessful forum choice may do more than require refiling somewhere else. It may produce an adverse ruling on the patent itself before the first case ends. For accused infringers, the decision provides additional support for pairing a venue challenge with an independently dispositive merits defense when both are suitable for early resolution.

Venue and Patent Validity Can Converge at the Pleading Stage

AML asserted U.S. Patent No. 6,876,979 against Bath & Body Works Direct and The Buckle. The patent concerns e-commerce methods involving a “bridge computer” that facilitates interactions among different service providers and can function as a transaction clearinghouse.

The defendants responded with two threshold attacks. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(3), they argued that venue was improper under the patent venue statute, 28 U.S.C. § 1400(b). Under Rule 12(b)(6), they separately argued that the asserted claims were patent-ineligible under Section 101.

The district court stayed further proceedings while considering those motions. It first concluded that AML had failed to establish proper venue and that dismissal was warranted on that basis. But the court did not stop there. It also addressed the fully briefed Section 101 motion and independently held the asserted claims ineligible.

AML did not challenge either substantive ruling on appeal. Instead, it argued that once the district court found venue improper, it should not have reached patent eligibility at all.

That framing turned the appeal into a case about judicial authority and litigation sequencing rather than the substance of Section 101.

Improper Venue Does Not Strip a Court of Adjudicatory Power

The Federal Circuit rejected the premise that an improper-venue ruling operates like a finding that the court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction.

Relying principally on the Supreme Court’s decisions in Lindahl v. Office of Personnel Management and Leroy v. Great Western United Corp., the court emphasized the fundamental distinction between jurisdiction and venue. Subject-matter jurisdiction concerns a federal court’s legal authority to adjudicate a particular category of dispute. Venue ordinarily concerns where a case should proceed and protects the parties, particularly the defendant.

That distinction has procedural consequences. Venue is waivable. A defect in venue therefore does not automatically extinguish the court’s power to address another properly presented basis for dismissal.

Because the sequencing of Rule 12 motions is not unique to patent law, the Federal Circuit applied Fifth Circuit law under its decision in Optis Cellular Technologies, LLC v. Apple Inc. Fifth Circuit law affords district courts substantial discretion in managing their dockets, so the panel reviewed the district court’s decision for abuse of discretion.

The question was therefore not simply whether the district court had authority to decide eligibility after finding improper venue. It was whether exercising that authority under these circumstances exceeded the court’s permissible docket-management discretion. The Federal Circuit concluded that it did not.

Giving Venue Priority Is Different from Giving Venue Exclusivity

AML also relied on decisions requiring district courts to address venue and transfer issues promptly, including the Federal Circuit’s decision in In re Apple Inc. and the Fifth Circuit’s decision in In re Horseshoe Entertainment.

Those cases reflect an important procedural protection. A defendant challenging the forum ordinarily should not be forced to conduct substantial merits litigation while the court postpones deciding whether the case belongs there.

But that was not what happened in AML IP. The district court stayed the case, considered the defendants’ threshold motions, and resolved venue before proceeding to Section 101. Venue therefore received the “top priority” contemplated by the transfer cases.

The Federal Circuit also noted the procedural posture. AML was the plaintiff that selected the Eastern District of Texas. The defendants whose venue rights were at issue were simultaneously asking the court to decide both venue and eligibility.

The court did not hold that a district court must resolve every merits issue after finding improper venue. Nor did it diminish the requirement that venue and transfer issues receive prompt attention. Instead, it distinguished between allowing substantive litigation to proceed while a venue challenge languishes and resolving another fully briefed dispositive issue after venue has already been decided.

Dismissal Creates Different Incentives Than Transfer

The result also depended substantially on the fact that the district court dismissed the actions rather than transferring them.

If a court determines that a case should continue before another federal judge, there are sound reasons for leaving significant merits questions for the transferee court. Resolving those questions immediately before transfer may duplicate judicial effort or unnecessarily intrude on issues the receiving court would otherwise decide.

Here, no party identified another district to which the actions should be transferred under 28 U.S.C. § 1406(a), and AML did not challenge the absence of a transfer on appeal. The district court therefore faced two fully briefed grounds that independently supported terminating the litigation.

The Federal Circuit also recognized a judicial-economy benefit. If the district court had dismissed only for improper venue and the Federal Circuit later reversed that determination, the case could have returned for a decision on the already briefed Section 101 motion, potentially followed by a second appeal. Resolving both grounds in one judgment can sometimes avoid that sequence.

That reasoning gives defendants a strategic basis for presenting complementary threshold defenses together when they can be efficiently resolved from the pleadings.

Forum Selection Should Account for the Patent’s Merits Risk

The more consequential lesson from AML IP concerns pre-suit strategy.

Patent owners ordinarily evaluate venue by asking where an infringement action may legally and tactically be brought. But when an asserted patent is potentially vulnerable to a pleading-stage challenge, venue analysis should not be performed in isolation.

A mistaken forum choice may not provide a clean procedural reset. If the defendant simultaneously presents a potentially dispositive Section 101 or other Rule 12(b)(6) defense, the first court may decide that issue even while dismissing for improper venue.

The strategic consequences may extend beyond the immediate action. AML asked the Federal Circuit to vacate the eligibility ruling or declare that it would have no preclusive effect because venue independently required dismissal. The court declined to do either.

Citing In re Katz Interactive Call Processing Patent Litigation and Apple Inc. v. Voip-Pal.com, Inc., the Federal Circuit explained that the preclusive consequences of a judgment generally are determined if and when a later case actually presents the issue. The panel therefore left unresolved whether the alternative Section 101 ruling could affect future enforcement of AML’s patent.

That uncertainty itself matters. A patent owner contemplating enforcement should consider not only whether the selected venue will withstand challenge, but also whether the asserted claims can survive an early merits attack if the court chooses to decide both questions.

A Broader View of Early Patent Litigation Strategy

AML IP does not change the substantive law of patent eligibility, nor does it establish a mandatory sequence for deciding venue and merits defenses. Its importance lies in showing how procedural and substantive risks can interact much earlier than litigants may expect.

For accused infringers, a strong venue objection need not displace an independently dispositive merits defense. When both issues are fully briefed and suitable for early adjudication, requesting resolution of both may increase the possibility of ending the dispute without another round of litigation.

For patent owners, the corresponding lesson is more fundamental. Forum selection is part of substantive litigation risk management. Before filing, counsel should evaluate the proposed venue, the vulnerability of the asserted claims to pleading-stage defenses, and the consequences of receiving an adverse merits ruling even if the action is simultaneously dismissed on procedural grounds.

In patent disputes, choosing the wrong courtroom may therefore affect more than where the case is litigated. Under AML IP, it can also affect how quickly the patent itself is put at risk.