Patent Risk in Data Centers: A Legal Q&A for Operators and Developers

Data center patent litigation occurs when patent holders assert infringement claims against the systems, integrations or operations of a data center facility, targeting not just individual products, but how power, cooling, networking and software technologies are combined and deployed together at scale.

Understanding why data centers attract these claims, how plaintiffs frame their theories and where risk tends to arise can help operators make more informed legal and commercial decisions. The following Q&A addresses recurring intellectual property issues facing data center projects today.

Why Are Data Centers Increasingly Attractive Targets for Patent Infringement Lawsuits?

Data centers present a convergence of valuable technology assets and substantial capital investment, making them prominent targets for patent infringement claims. Unlike consumer products or discrete devices, a data center functions as a continuously operating system where multiple technologies interact to deliver uptime, efficiency and performance.

From the perspective of patent plaintiffs, this creates multiple avenues to allege infringement within a single facility. Key factors include:

Concentration of power distribution, cooling, networking, storage and software in one site

High capital investment that increases perceived settlement leverage

Continuous operations that limit practical shutdown or redesign options

Why Are Non‑Practicing Entities So Active in the Data Center Space?

Patent assertion entities (PAEs), whose primary business is acquiring and licensing patents rather than developing products, are particularly active in data center patent litigation because the industry combines rapid growth with standardized infrastructure. PAEs often look for targets whose facilities are located in plaintiff-friendly venues and cannot easily redesign or pause operations, creating financial pressure to resolve disputes early. Data center operators frequently meet all of these criteria.

Common drivers of PAE interest include:

Industry growth that supports repeat assertions across multiple operators

Difficulty of retrofitting operational facilities

Economics that favor nuisance settlements over prolonged litigation

Why Do Asserted Patents Against Data Centers Often Appear to Cover Ordinary or Long‑Established Technology?

Many data center patent claims rely on older patents that describe general system concepts rather than specific products. These patents often predate modern data center architectures but are written broadly enough to be asserted against contemporary implementations. As a result, operators may face lawsuits involving technologies that appear widely used or functionally basic.

Typical characteristics of asserted patents include:

Broad claims drafted before current data center architectures evolved

Focus on functional results rather than specific implementations

Portfolio strategies that repurpose legacy intellectual property

How Does Technology Convergence Inside Data Centers Increase Patent Exposure?

Modern data centers rely on tightly integrated systems where power, cooling, networking and software platforms operate together to optimize performance and efficiency. This convergence shifts attention away from individual products and toward how systems function collectively in a live operating environment. As a result, operators face greater patent exposure based on integration decisions and system‑wide behavior.

Technology convergence increases risk because:

Multiple systems are designed to operate in an integrated and interdependent manner

Operators define workflows, configurations and control logic across platforms

Patent assertions may focus on overall system behavior rather than individual components

Are Certain Types of Data Center Systems More Vulnerable to Patent Assertions Than Others?

Yes. Patent claims frequently target infrastructure‑level systems that are essential to safe, reliable and efficient operations. These systems tend to be deployed consistently across facilities, making them attractive for portfolio‑based assertions that can be repeated across multiple sites.

Systems commonly implicated include:

Cooling architectures and thermal management

Power distribution and energy optimization

Environmental monitoring and control platforms

Workload management and efficiency software

Why Is It So Difficult for Data Center Operators to See These Cases Coming?

One of the most challenging aspects of data center patent risk is predictability. Litigation often arises after facilities are fully built and operational, long after procurement and design decisions were made. In addition, PAEs may hold patents quietly for years before asserting them at a strategic moment.

Challenges include:

Limited visibility into dormant PAE portfolios

Patents that do not map cleanly to product specifications

Litigation that emerges only after facilities become operational

How Can Data Center Operators Better Assess Their Patent Risk Profile?

Although no strategy can eliminate patent litigation entirely, operators can take meaningful steps to better understand and manage their exposure. Risk assessment efforts are most effective when they focus on core infrastructure systems and integration points rather than isolated components.

Practical steps include:

Monitoring litigation trends involving data center infrastructure

Conducting focused freedom‑to‑operate reviews for key systems

Evaluating defensive licensing or aggregation strategies

Why Does a Data Center’s Physical Presence Matter So Much in Patent Litigation?

Physical presence plays a critical role in venue and jurisdiction analysis for patent cases. Plaintiffs often file lawsuits in locations where accused systems are installed and operated, and data centers provide a clear geographic anchor for such claims. This can limit an operator’s ability to challenge venue even if corporate headquarters are located elsewhere.

Physical presence matters because:

Location can anchor venue even for remote operators

Facilities are tied directly to alleged system use

Jurisdictional challenges may be difficult to sustain

How Should Companies Think About Venue Risk When Planning New Data Center Projects?

When selecting sites for new data centers, companies typically prioritize operational and economic factors over litigation considerations. However, as patent litigation against data centers becomes more common, venue exposure is increasingly part of broader enterprise risk discussions.

Venue‑related considerations may include:

Whether a location increases the likelihood of patent litigation tied to facility operations

How venue may influence litigation cost, timing and settlement pressure

Limited flexibility to mitigate risk after capital is committed to a fixed site

Whether insurance, financing or diligence processes account for location‑specific risk

Balancing legal exposure against core drivers like power cost, incentives and infrastructure

Why Does Vendor Indemnity Often Fall Short in Data Center Patent Cases?

Vendor indemnity provisions are often ill‑suited to address combination patent infringement claims. Most indemnities are drafted to cover a specific product as delivered and configured by the vendor, not as integrated with hardware and software from other suppliers. When patent infringement claims target system‑level integration controlled by the operator, gaps in indemnity may arise.

Common limitations on indemnity provisions include:

Scope limited to the vendor’s product as delivered and excludes system‑level claims

Vendor notice obligations are often strict

Separate indemnity agreements create no obligation for vendors to coordinate

What Practical Steps Should an Operator Take When Patent Litigation Does Arise?

When patent litigation involving a data center occurs, early and coordinated action is critical. Operators should quickly identify the nature of the asserted claims, determine contractual rights and obligations and evaluate strategic options before costs escalate.

Initial steps often include:

Determining whether claims relate to products, integration or both

Promptly providing contractual notice to indemnifying vendors

Evaluating early motions, licensing options or joint defense strategies

Conclusion

Data center patent litigation reflects a broader shift toward system‑level and infrastructure‑based intellectual property claims. As data centers continue to scale in size, complexity and economic importance, they will remain attractive targets for non‑practicing entities and other patent holders. By understanding how these claims arise and incorporating IP risk into planning, contracting and operational decision‑making, data center operators can better manage exposure in an environment where patent disputes are increasingly part of doing business.