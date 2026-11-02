Patent Publication Does Not End Trade Secret Protection, but Companies Must Know What Remains Secret

Technology companies that rely on both patents and trade secrets face a critical business challenge: deciding what to disclose publicly, what to retain as confidential know-how, and how to preserve the distinction. Without a clearly defined boundary, a company risks undermining the protection of valuable technology through its own patent filings and scientific publications.

In Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. v. Goldstein, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware denied a motion to dismiss trade secret and contract claims involving pharmaceutical compounds allegedly disclosed to a competing drug developer. Although Praxis had published substantial information about the underlying technology, the court found it plausible that related compounds and development information remained protected.

The decision illustrates an important principle for technology commercialization: public disclosure of an invention does not necessarily eliminate trade secret protection for related innovations and know-how. But preserving that protection requires more than keeping certain information unpublished. Companies must be able to identify what remains secret and distinguish it from what their own disclosures have already placed in the public domain.

The Real Issue Was the Boundary of the Public Domain

Praxis Precision Medicines develops therapies for central nervous system disorders. It alleged that scientific advisor David Goldstein had access to confidential information concerning its KCNT1 inhibitor program, including non-public candidate compounds, their structures and properties, inhibitory activity, assay results, comparative analyses, and related know-how. Goldstein was also allegedly subject to contractual confidentiality obligations.

According to Praxis, Goldstein helped establish Actio Biosciences while still affiliated with Praxis, and Actio later pursued its own KCNT1 inhibitor program. When Actio patent applications became public, Praxis identified structural similarities between compounds disclosed by Actio and 14 compounds Praxis alleged it had kept confidential.

The complication was that Praxis itself had already disclosed substantial information about the technology. A 2020 international patent application described a family of KCNT1 inhibitor compounds and structural variations, and Praxis researchers published a 2021 scientific article discussing an inhibitor series, structure-activity relationships, and experimental results.

The defendants therefore advanced an argument with potentially broad consequences for companies using overlapping patent and trade secret strategies. Even if Praxis had not literally published the 14 compounds, they argued, its public disclosures revealed enough that the supposedly secret compounds were readily ascertainable through proper means.

The court declined to resolve that technical question on the preliminary record. The parties disputed how readily the confidential compounds could be derived from the published information, and the defendants’ detailed analysis addressed only part of the group of compounds Praxis identified as secret. Whether the public disclosures effectively revealed the confidential compounds therefore required further factual development.

Patents and Trade Secrets Can Protect Different Layers of the Same Technology

The court’s analysis drew importantly from the Third Circuit’s decision in Mallet & Co. v. Lacayo, 16 F.4th 364 (3d Cir. 2021). Mallet recognizes a distinction that is central to combined patent and trade secret strategies: information actually disclosed in a patent cannot remain secret, but related proprietary information that goes beyond or refines the patent disclosure may retain trade secret protection.

That principle does not mean that attaching the label “know-how” to unpublished information preserves it as a trade secret. Under the Defend Trade Secrets Act, the information must still satisfy the statutory requirements, including deriving economic value from not being generally known or readily ascertainable and being subject to reasonable measures to preserve secrecy.

The practical consequence is that the relationship between patented and secret technology matters as much as the labels attached to it. A company may publicly disclose one technological layer while retaining another confidential, but it should be able to explain precisely where the first ends and the second begins.

That distinction can arise across technology sectors. A published software architecture may coexist with confidential training data, tuning parameters, deployment techniques, or failure analysis. A hardware patent may leave manufacturing tolerances, process windows, test methods, yield improvements, and supplier-specific techniques undisclosed. A pharmaceutical patent may disclose a compound family while later candidate selection, assay results, optimization work, negative data, and additional structures remain internal.

The question is not simply whether the confidential information concerns the same technology. It is whether the claimed secret remains meaningfully distinct from what the company has already placed in the public domain.

Trade Secret Identification Begins Before Litigation

The decision also illustrates why companies should treat trade secret identification as an information-management problem rather than something reconstructed after a dispute begins.

Under Oakwood Laboratories LLC v. Thanoo, 999 F.3d 892 (3d Cir. 2021), a plaintiff pleading a claim under the Defend Trade Secrets Act must identify its alleged secrets with enough specificity to distinguish them from general knowledge and provide fair notice of the claim. At the same time, a plaintiff need not reveal the secret so comprehensively in a public complaint that litigation itself destroys the confidentiality being protected.

Praxis cleared that pleading threshold. Rather than relying solely on broad assertions of proprietary know-how, it identified categories of non-public candidate compounds and associated structural, performance, assay, and comparative information. It also alleged confidentiality agreements, information classification practices, employee training, internal policies, and technical security measures. The court concluded that those allegations were sufficiently specific at the pleading stage.

The more important business lesson precedes litigation. Companies pursuing parallel patent and trade secret protection benefit from maintaining a contemporaneous record of what each public disclosure actually reveals and what related information remains confidential.

That record can include patent specifications, scientific publications, conference presentations, regulatory disclosures, product documentation, open-source releases, and other external communications, mapped against internal data, later developments, implementation details, experiments, and know-how that remain restricted.

Without that discipline, a company may eventually possess valuable confidential information yet struggle to articulate why it was not already disclosed or readily ascertainable from the company’s own publications.

Contracts Provide a Second Layer of Risk Management

Praxis also asserted breach-of-contract claims based on Goldstein’s advisory agreement, including provisions addressing confidential information and work product. The court allowed those claims to proceed, without deciding their ultimate scope or whether any particular Actio invention belonged to Praxis.

That parallel theory matters in technology commercialization relationships. Founders, advisors, consultants, contractors, research partners, and other collaborators often receive access to information spanning several categories: public technology, statutory trade secrets, contractually confidential information, and newly created work product.

Trade secret law and contract therefore perform different functions. Statutory protection depends on satisfying independent legal requirements for secrecy and economic value. Contracts can separately define authorized use, confidentiality obligations, ownership, assignment, handling of company materials, and duties that continue after a relationship ends.

Carefully coordinated agreements do not convert public information into a statutory trade secret. They can, however, reduce ambiguity about how participants may use confidential information and who owns technology developed within the relationship.

The Strategic Lesson: Manage the Boundary, Not Just the Assets

Praxis is a nonbinding district court ruling on a motion to dismiss. It does not establish that the compounds at issue were trade secrets, that Actio copied Praxis technology, or that technical similarity alone proves misappropriation. Those questions remain for further factual development. Its broader significance lies elsewhere.

For businesses using patents and trade secrets together, the critical asset is not merely a portfolio of patents on one side and a collection of confidential information on the other. It is the documented boundary between them.

That boundary should be considered when deciding what to patent, what to publish, what to disclose to collaborators, and what to retain as confidential know-how. It should also evolve as research continues after publication. When those decisions are made deliberately and documented contemporaneously, the company is better positioned both to commercialize its technology and to demonstrate, if a dispute later arises, exactly what remained secret after the rest became public.