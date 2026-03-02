From Patchwork to Framework- NRC Moves to Standardize U.S. Fusion Regulations
Monday, March 2, 2026

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has formally released proposed regulations for fusion energy systems. For the first time, the NRC is moving to create a unified, technology‑inclusive regulatory framework that brings fusion machines under the existing byproduct material licensing structure in 10 CFR Part 30. This approach reflects Congress’s direction in the ADVANCE Act of 2024 and is intended to give developers and investors near‑term regulatory predictability as commercial fusion projects progress toward demonstration.

The proposed rule clarifies how fusion facilities will be licensed, overseen, and held to safety, environmental, and waste‑management requirements. The NRC proposes new definitions for “fusion machine,” updated treatment of particle accelerators, and specific content‑of‑application requirements covering radiation safety programs, emergency procedures, and accountability for tritium and activation products. The framework is performance‑based, aiming to accommodate the wide diversity of fusion designs emerging in the U.S. market.

In parallel with these front‑end licensing and safety provisions, the proposed rule also addresses operational byproducts and end‑of‑life obligations. It specifies how fusion‑generated waste will be managed and disposed of, reaffirms financial assurance and decommissioning funding plan expectations grounded in existing byproduct‑material requirements, and codifies environmental reporting obligations. Because certain fusion machines are already licensed by Agreement States (which are States that have signed agreements under Section 274b of the Atomic Energy Act with the NRC that allow them to assume regulatory authority over certain uses of radioactive materials), the proposed rule confirms that these facilities will remain under State oversight so long as the State has authority over § 11e.(3) byproduct material.

Public comments are due by May 27, 2026.

More information is available on the official Federal Register docket NRC-2023-0071, including the full text of the proposal, an “unofficial” redline showing the proposed changes to the regulations, guidance, and comment instructions.

