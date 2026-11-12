From Passwords to Backups: NIST’s Small-Business Cybersecurity Guide

On November 2, 2026, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released Small Business Cybersecurity: Non-Employer Firms, a guide for businesses with no paid employees that may also help firms with limited staff or IT resources.

The guide uses six functions from the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. Before choosing safeguards, a business should know what information it holds, where it is stored, who can access it, and which outside services it relies on. NIST recommends keeping an inventory of important devices, software, data, and suppliers, and tracking the legal, regulatory, and contractual security requirements that apply.

An inventory helps a small business decide which protections deserve attention first. Email, cloud storage, and online banking are good places to start because they can expose sensitive files or money if an account is taken over. NIST recommends enabling multifactor authentication on sensitive accounts, choosing phishing-resistant options where available, and using strong, unique passwords. It also advises using a standard user account for everyday work rather than staying logged in with administrative privileges. Keeping software updated is important for the same reason, as outdated or unsupported programs may leave known security weaknesses unaddressed.

NIST also recommends protecting backups, testing that they can be restored, and keeping at least one copy disconnected from the device. Ransomware can encrypt files on a computer and reach backups that remain connected. An offline copy is less exposed, but it still needs to be tested. A backup that cannot be restored will not help the business recover.

In addition, NIST recommends that small businesses monitor for signs of suspicious activity and prepare an incident response plan before an attack occurs. The guide suggests keeping contact information for legal counsel and incident response professionals in a paper copy and describes steps such as isolating affected devices and checking backups and account settings before restoring systems.

A small business may not always have a dedicated security team, but it still needs clear answers to three questions: what information matters most; how it would recover that information; and who must be contacted if it is exposed. NIST’s guide gives owners a framework for answering them before an incident.