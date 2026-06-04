A Party of No-Shows? Implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive – A View Across Europe [Video]

We know that with only a few days to go until the Pay Transparency Directive comes into force in Continental Europe, many companies are wondering what is going to happen, bearing in mind that only two EU member states have published final legislation implementing the full provisions of the Directive.

Members of our Labour & Employment European team have, therefore, put together a short video providing details on the very latest position on local implementation in key EU jurisdictions, what it is likely to mean if a country has not yet implemented the Directive into its national law and the steps that affected companies should be taking now, bearing in mind the uncertain landscape.

Further contributions to this article by Elsa Mora.