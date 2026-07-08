Part I- Are You Tracking the Hyperlinked Terms in Your Agreement?

In many technology services arrangements, it is common for key contractual provisions to reside outside of the four corners of the agreement. Instead, many critical legal and operational provisions are incorporated by reference through hyperlinks to external policies, technical documentation, terms of service, data processing addendums, or other documents. On the date of execution, hyperlinks within order forms, quotes, and other commercial agreements may seem innocuous; however, without negotiation, they create real risk to customers because vendors nearly always maintain the unilateral ability to update hyperlinked terms at any time without notification (or, through notification designed to make it difficult to actually receive the notification). As a result, your agreement may evolve in real time, without a formal amendment or even awareness within your organization. With the rapid integration of AI into vendor offerings, these updates are becoming more frequent and increasingly consequential.

Are you actively monitoring your agreements and the hyperlinked terms contained within those agreements, or are you assuming the deal you signed still reflects the deal you have? The latter assumption creates significant risk, including in the following areas:

Data Usage for AI: Updated terms may expand the vendor’s rights to use customer data for model training, fine-tuning, analytics, service improvement, or development of new products and features, often including the ability for the vendor to use the foregoing to benefit its general customer base. As more vendors implement artificial intelligence (AI) into their solutions, hyperlinked terms present an easy way for vendors to include controversial AI provisions into the underlying agreement, without negotiation.

Updated terms may expand the vendor’s rights to use customer data for model training, fine-tuning, analytics, service improvement, or development of new products and features, often including the ability for the vendor to use the foregoing to benefit its general customer base. As more vendors implement artificial intelligence (AI) into their solutions, hyperlinked terms present an easy way for vendors to include controversial AI provisions into the underlying agreement, without negotiation. Privacy and Security Commitments : Security controls, incident-related definitions, incident notification timing, data handling standards, and compliance representations may shift over time.

: Security controls, incident-related definitions, incident notification timing, data handling standards, and compliance representations may shift over time. Sub-processors and Data Transfers : New subcontractors, hosting providers, or processing locations may be added, including in jurisdictions that raise legal, regulatory, security or operational concerns, which can be particularly troublesome for customers in heavily regulated industries or those subject to stringent professional standards.

: New subcontractors, hosting providers, or processing locations may be added, including in jurisdictions that raise legal, regulatory, security or operational concerns, which can be particularly troublesome for customers in heavily regulated industries or those subject to stringent professional standards. Confidentiality Obligations : Together with the bullets above, alterations to the scope, or even the presence, of confidentiality obligations can leave customers without standard contractual confidentiality protection for ordinary business information, forcing customers to rely on a combination of personal data provisions and customer data license grants as contractual hooks for potential vendor confidentiality breaches.

: Together with the bullets above, alterations to the scope, or even the presence, of confidentiality obligations can leave customers without standard contractual confidentiality protection for ordinary business information, forcing customers to rely on a combination of personal data provisions and customer data license grants as contractual hooks for potential vendor confidentiality breaches. Acceptable Use Policies : Changes to acceptable use provisions may broaden prohibited uses, restrict business activities and scope of permitted users, limit certain content or workflows, including certain types of integrations (see, for example: Salesforce Locks Down Slack Data: Time to Review Your Slack API Terms and SAP’s New API Policy Raises New Compliance and Continuity Risks), or create new suspension rights tied to vendor-defined misuse, all of which create breach of contract risks and service continuity threats. Making this particular issue worse, vendors often push to carve breaches of Acceptable Use Policies out from limitations of liability provisions, so the unintended consequences of this particular unilateral update can be severe.

: Changes to acceptable use provisions may broaden prohibited uses, restrict business activities and scope of permitted users, limit certain content or workflows, including certain types of integrations (see, for example: Salesforce Locks Down Slack Data: Time to Review Your Slack API Terms and SAP’s New API Policy Raises New Compliance and Continuity Risks), or create new suspension rights tied to vendor-defined misuse, all of which create breach of contract risks and service continuity threats. Making this particular issue worse, vendors often push to carve breaches of Acceptable Use Policies out from limitations of liability provisions, so the unintended consequences of this particular unilateral update can be severe. Service Level and Support Commitments : Vendors may revise uptime metrics, measurement procedures, maintenance windows, support response times, ticketing procedures, escalation paths, or the remedies available for chronic service issues.

: Vendors may revise uptime metrics, measurement procedures, maintenance windows, support response times, ticketing procedures, escalation paths, or the remedies available for chronic service issues. Material Rights and Remedies: Important protections, limitations, and procedural requirements may be altered through unilateral updates rather than negotiated amendments, affecting termination rights, suspension rights, liability allocation, or other legal provisions that can materially shift the risk profile of the engagement.

Important protections, limitations, and procedural requirements may be altered through unilateral updates rather than negotiated amendments, affecting termination rights, suspension rights, liability allocation, or other legal provisions that can materially shift the risk profile of the engagement. Broken Links: Given how often vendors update their websites (whether due to mergers / acquisitions, new product / service offerings, etc.), it is not unusual to follow hyperlinks within a previously negotiated agreement to a page that no longer exists. If key terms were left to the hyperlinked terms, what then?

Hyperlinked terms are inherently problematic and require active oversight as technology and artificial intelligence rapidly change the contracting landscape. Without a process to track and review updates, organizations risk unintentionally accepting changes that may materially impact compliance, confidentiality, and overall risk allocation.

A key question to consider:

Do you have visibility into when these terms change and a mechanism to assess whether those changes align with your business and legal requirements? Organizations that treat hyperlinked terms as “set and forget” may find that their contractual protections erode over time. Those that implement monitoring and periodic review, however, are better positioned to maintain alignment, protect their data, and respond proactively to an evolving vendor landscape.

In today’s contracting landscape, managing the agreement is no longer just about what you sign; it is also about what changes behind the scenes after your signature.