Parallel Derivative Actions Surge in 2026

Shareholder derivative lawsuits remain one of the most persistent and costly forms of corporate litigation in the United States. Unlike securities class actions, which seek to compensate investors for alleged fraud under the federal securities laws, derivative suits are brought on behalf of the company itself and claim that the officers or directors harmed the company by violating their fiduciary duties.

One common species of derivative suit is the “parallel” action. These follow a securities class action and draw heavily or even entirely from its allegations. But rather than asserting claims under the federal securities laws, the parallel derivative suits allege state law claims for breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and waste. The result for companies is a multi-front fight: defending the class action while simultaneously litigating claims that its own board and management caused and/or failed to prevent the alleged underlying misconduct.

Cornerstone Research’s recently released Parallel Derivative Action Settlement Outcomes: 2026 Midyear Review and Analysis shows these actions have surged in 2026, both in frequency and in their correlation with higher settlement amounts. This article considers Cornerstone’s findings and discusses the significant problems posed by these actions.

Cornerstone’s 2026 Midyear Review of Parallel Derivative Settlement Outcomes

The first half of 2026 saw a marked increase in parallel derivative activity. Sixty-one percent of securities class action settlements with Section 10(b) claims in the first half of 2026 had at least one parallel derivative suit, up from the historical average of 48 percent. Settlement values in securities cases with parallel derivative actions also saw a dramatic jump, with median settlement totals 68 percent higher than those without a parallel derivative action, compared to the historical average of 19 percent. Based on this trend, companies facing a securities class action today may be more likely to face a parallel derivative suit, and when they do, historical data suggests their settlement costs tend to be higher.

Cornerstone’s analysis also reveals important patterns about how these cases resolve. Generally, parallel actions are settled at the same time as the initial securities class action. But despite their correlation with higher settlement totals, these actions themselves are not often resolved monetarily. Only 24 percent of derivative settlements included a monetary component, while 93 percent of all derivative settlements required therapeutic governance reforms. These reforms can include board-level changes, enhanced committee authority, strengthened internal controls, and new disclosure requirements. For those cases with a monetary component, the median derivative settlement was $9.2 million, representing about 23 percent of the associated class action settlement amount.

The Trouble with Parallel Derivative Actions

Parallel derivative actions raise a host of diverse procedural, governance, and strategic questions for companies, adding to the burden already imposed by the initial securities lawsuit. Below, we explore several of the most common issues, which we plan to expand upon in subsequent posts.

Multiple parallel filings : Parallel derivative actions can come in packs. Multiple derivative actions can follow a securities suit, and these actions can span several forums, requiring careful consideration of procedural options under a company’s bylaws, as well as strategic analysis of how to minimize costs, reduce duplication of effort and best position the defendants for a strong, targeted defense.

: Parallel derivative actions can come in packs. Multiple derivative actions can follow a securities suit, and these actions can span several forums, requiring careful consideration of procedural options under a company’s bylaws, as well as strategic analysis of how to minimize costs, reduce duplication of effort and best position the defendants for a strong, targeted defense. Coordination with the securities case : Derivative suits and securities class actions require distinct defense strategies, even when the underlying facts are essentially identical, and may position the company on opposite sides in the different cases. To avoid this complication, careful consideration should be given as to whether to move to stay the derivative case while the securities action is pending, or at least until after the motion to dismiss phase, when potential efficiencies in coordinating discovery may become a factor.

: Derivative suits and securities class actions require distinct defense strategies, even when the underlying facts are essentially identical, and may position the company on opposite sides in the different cases. To avoid this complication, careful consideration should be given as to whether to move to stay the derivative case while the securities action is pending, or at least until after the motion to dismiss phase, when potential efficiencies in coordinating discovery may become a factor. Settlement complications : Securities class action settlements can be complex. Parallel derivative actions can add to this complexity by introducing more parties to the settlement table, creating a classic “too many cooks” problem.

: Securities class action settlements can be complex. Parallel derivative actions can add to this complexity by introducing more parties to the settlement table, creating a classic “too many cooks” problem. Insurance and indemnification issues : Settling securities class actions and parallel derivative suits at the same time may be more difficult if D&O coverage is limited. Indemnifying directors and officers for monetary settlements in derivative cases is illegal in many jurisdictions. Side A insurance can protect defendants and officers when the company refuses or is prohibited from indemnifying them, making this coverage particularly important when defending against derivative suits.

: Settling securities class actions and parallel derivative suits at the same time may be more difficult if D&O coverage is limited. Indemnifying directors and officers for monetary settlements in derivative cases is illegal in many jurisdictions. Side A insurance can protect defendants and officers when the company refuses or is prohibited from indemnifying them, making this coverage particularly important when defending against derivative suits. Demand futility: Derivative claims typically require plaintiffs to show that they made a demand on the board that was rejected prior to bringing the action. In practice, plaintiffs almost always forgo this step, instead claiming “demand futility,” meaning any demand on the board would have been pointless because at least half of the board members were incapable of rendering an unbiased assessment of the demand. While companies routinely challenge demand futility allegations at the motion to dismiss stage, doing so forces them to raise, at the outset, issues about director independence that are typically not relevant in the underlying securities class action, and such motions do not benefit from the heightened pleading standard of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Practical Takeaways

The first half of 2026 has proven that parallel derivative actions cannot be ignored. With 61 percent of Section 10(b) settlements now accompanied by derivative claims, and median class action settlements running 68 percent higher when derivative claims are present, companies face heightened exposure on multiple fronts. Given the complications these actions can introduce into the already tangled web of securities class action defense, derivative exposure must be taken seriously. For companies and their general counsel, parallel actions should be part of the litigation risk calculus from the start.

Further contributions to this post by Matthew Gallatin.