English football has never been richer. Clubs across the top five tiers generated around £9 billion in revenue in 2025/26, yet 94% are loss-making. The Independent Football Regulator’s (IFR) recently published draft ‘State of the Game Report’ highlights this contraction: unprecedented commercial prosperity alongside concerns over financial fragility.

The ownership landscape is also changing, with growing levels of overseas capital flowing into the English game. Institutional investors have become increasingly prominent, as have minority investors and multi-club (and multi-sport) ownership groups. Deals have also grown in scale. Between 2021 and 2025, there were 78 ownership transactions with a combined value of £7.2 billion, compared with 30 transactions worth £2.4 billion over the preceding five-year period.

The IFR does not favour a single ownership model. What matters is not a club’s legal or corporate structure, but its financial resilience. Adequate financial resources, a sustainable business plan, transparent governance and the protection of the club’s long-term interests are all central to this assessment. Over-reliance on owners remains a real risk, with 66% of clubs surveyed unable to survive more than 90 days without additional owner funding. However, the overall picture is not quite as bleak as some commentators have extrapolated from the Report.

Read the full insight on squirepattonboggs.com, where we examine the key takeaways from the Report for owners and investors. With the Report currently subject to consultation and club licensing applications underway for the 2027/28 season, now is the time to understand the IFR’s emerging regulatory framework and the potential reforms on the horizon.