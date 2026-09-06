An Overview of the US PE Funds and the M&A Market and the Continued Investment Growth in Israel

Introduction

As the world continues to be shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, the M&A market has weathered significant headwinds with an encouraging rebound in 2025. US private equity (“ PE ”) has remained the leading source of capital and liquidity for companies of all sizes, with buyout values rising 44% from 2024 to $904 billion and exit values jumping 47% from 2024 to $717 billion, the highest it’s been in both categories since the deal boom of 2021.1

Behind these numbers, however, is a more nuanced picture. Capital is harder to raise, dry powder is aging, holding periods on portfolio companies are longer, and the regulatory landscape remains unpredictable. PE funds that are performing well have done so not by waiting out these pressures, but by adapting to them — deploying capital more selectively and with greater discipline than in prior cycles.

This article looks at forces shaping the current M&A market for PE funds. Market dynamics and liquidity constraints are now reshaping how PE funds operate, leading to extended holding periods on assets. Sector-specific investment trends in aerospace and defense, retail, healthcare, renewables and energy, and technology now define the M&A market. The article addresses the current M&A market in the US and globally, and the continued growth of US PE and strategic investors in the growing Israeli economy.

Part I – the Current PE M&A Market

2025 was defined by megadeals, with 13 transactions in the $10 billion-and-above category — the highest aggregate deal value in that tier over the past ten years.2 The majority of these megadeals were driven by sovereign wealth funds and corporate buyers with deeper pockets than PE funds. PE funds, in turn, have been hampered by heightened competition, higher interest rates, and elevated valuations, all of which have contributed to more selective limited partners (“ LPs ”).

Against this backdrop — and with over $1.3 trillion in dry powder, much of it raised in 2022 and 2023 — PE funds are increasingly targeting companies with stronger EBITDA growth profiles in order to achieve successful distributions and attractive returns on capital. Ten years ago, 5% annual EBITDA growth was sufficient to hit a target return. Today, however, most funds target 10–12% annual EBITDA growth as the threshold necessary to generate a 2.5x return.3

This dynamic has caused average holding periods of portfolio companies to increase from five years in 2010 to approximately seven years in 2025. The rationale is if a portfolio company’s EBITDA has not grown sufficiently to justify a sale at a price that would deliver the targeted returns, the fund should hold the company longer to allow for earnings to improve. However, the data cautions against over-reliance on this strategy. While many General Partners (“ GPs ”) appear to be extending hold periods in an effort to drive EBITDA growth, internal rate of return tends to stagnate around year seven and decline thereafter.4

Faced with a constrained exit environment, GPs have turned to a range of alternative mechanisms to generate liquidity without requiring an outright sale. GP-led continuation vehicles grew 62% year over year and 37% annually since 2022.5 The leading strategic drivers for these vehicles are generating liquidity through existing LP cash-outs, securing new capital for M&A, and resetting the investment horizon for longer-hold assets.

GPs have also looked to minority interest sales, dividend recapitalizations, secondaries, and NAV loans to generate liquidity and reduce the need for incremental capital calls, with 30% of portfolio companies undergoing some form of liquidity event and $410 billion raised through these mechanisms.6 These tools help generate cash and allow GPs to retain assets until returns mature, but they are not replacements for exits.

There has also been increased regulatory scrutiny of GPs that utilize secondaries and NAV loans. The SEC has released guidance with a particular focus on fund managers’ conflicts of interest. SEC examiners will scrutinize fairness in valuation policies, procedures, and practices, as well as the adequacy of disclosures and the procurement of proper consents from all LPs and other applicable parties.7 This heightened oversight would require obtaining fairness and valuation opinions from independent providers and prohibit any preferential treatment or side letters benefiting any single investor.

This means that PE funds must communicate clearly to their LPs that there is a distinction between holding a company to improve value and holding a company because the exit market is unfavorable. The former can be justified on economic grounds. The latter risks compounding both return and reputational damage, while also increasingly drawing legal and regulatory scrutiny around GP disclosure obligations and fiduciary standards.

Part II – The Industries that Define the Current Market

Against this challenging macro backdrop, private equity’s most forward-looking funds are placing strategic bets on industries positioned to counter these headwinds. Nowhere is this more visible than at the intersection of PE with aerospace and defense, retail, healthcare, renewables and energy, and technology. Each of these industries demands deep institutional knowledge and trusted advisors who understand the complex and evolving regulatory frameworks that affect them. To succeed, PE funds must bring a coherent and forward-looking operational strategy.

Aerospace and Defense

Aerospace and defense has emerged as one of the most compelling and structurally supported sectors for private equity investment in the current cycle — and one of the most legally intricate. Driven by a fundamental shift in the global security environment, defense budgets across NATO member states, the Indo-Pacific region, and the Gulf have expanded at a pace not seen since the Cold War era. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing Middle East tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict, have translated into sustained, multi-year government spending commitments that have made the aerospace and defense sector more attractive to PE investors than many other sectors.

The ongoing modernization of defense platforms and the push by governments to onshore and secure critical defense supply chains are generating significant demand for the kind of capital-intensive transformation that PE is well positioned to fund. The sector also benefits from high barriers to entry. Established defense contractors and their supply chain partners operate under security clearances, long-term approved supplier relationships, and highly specialized technical certifications that are extraordinarily difficult for new entrants to replicate. PE funds already established in the space have a distinct advantage.

At the same time, aerospace and defense is among the most legally and regulatorily complex sectors in which private equity can operate. US defense businesses and their international counterparts frequently involve technologies, products, and services subject to export control regimes — most notably the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) in the United States, and equivalent frameworks in the UK, EU, and internationally. PE-backed defense businesses are subject to a complex web of government contracting regulations, including cost accounting standards, truthful cost or pricing data requirements, and organizational conflict of interest rules, and are scrutinized under foreign direct investment and national security review frameworks. In this environment, engaging experienced advisors is not merely advisable — it is essential. As defense budgets continue to expand and governments across the world invest in platform modernization, supply chain resilience, and next-generation capabilities, aerospace and defense will remain one of the most attractive, but also one of the most demanding, sectors for private equity capital.

Retail

Of all the sectors tracked, retail produced the most growth. Retail deal value grew 197% year over year in 2025, despite retail deal count falling 6%, making it the fastest-growing sector by deal value in the entire buyout universe.8 The retail surge is the best example of the boom in corporate M&A and the public-to-private wave that defined much of 2025’s deal activity, including the buyout of retail pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance for $23.7 billion.

PE funds operating in the retail space must contend with constantly shifting consumer patterns that require significant operational expertise. Real estate portfolios, private labels, loyalty programs, and supply chains are all critical factors in operating a successful retail business while staying ahead of disruption cycles. PE funds must retain credible advisors to navigate consumer protection regulation, product liability, data privacy obligations, and employment law compliance — considerations that may extend cross-border. However, given the deal values at stake, these compliance burdens are well worth bearing.

Healthcare

Healthcare deal value grew 115% in 2025, making it among the fastest-growing sectors in the buyout universe by deal value — yet healthcare deal count fell 2%. More capital is flowing into fewer, larger, more carefully selected transactions.9 Within healthcare, there is a broad spectrum of subsectors: (i) healthcare provider facilities and services; (ii) pharma and biotech; (iii) medtech and healthcare equipment; and (iv) life sciences tools and services. This diversification across subsectors is appealing, as each offers a PE fund a distinct risk and return profile.

For PE funds and their advisors, genuine expertise in this space commands a premium — but one that can yield significant rewards. Regulations, reimbursement frameworks, anti-kickback compliance, and foreign ownership restrictions are all considerations that must be carefully navigated. Yet this complexity has not deterred sophisticated PE funds from investing in the sector.

Renewables and Energy

Utilities and energy deal value grew 75% in 2025, and deal count grew 5% — one of only two sectors, alongside industrials, to see both volume and value increase simultaneously. This combination signals broad, sustained demand across transaction sizes rather than a handful of megadeals.10

The global boom in AI and data infrastructure is creating extraordinary demand for new energy capacity. Aligned Data Centers, acquired for $40 billion and subsequently sold to BlackRock and a consortium of technology groups seeking AI computing capacity, was among the defining transactions of the year.11

Large funds are both competing and partnering with capital sources such as sovereign wealth funds and strategic corporations in this space. The volume of capital pursuing energy and infrastructure assets is unprecedented, compressing private equity’s share of deal flow — but also creating co-investment and structuring opportunities for those with the relationships and legal infrastructure to execute complex multi-party transactions.

PE funds and their advisors with expertise in this space will be essential to these co-investment opportunities, demonstrating operational value beyond capital. These investments require navigation of regulatory regimes, permitting timelines, environmental compliance, and cross-border considerations — including those affecting supply chains. Despite these complexities, energy and infrastructure remain among the few sectors benefiting from sustained structural tailwinds in the current market.

Technology

Technology deal value grew 30% year over year in 2025, while deal count fell 11% — one of the sharpest volume declines of any sector.12 Over the past decade, revenue growth has accounted for 52% of value creation in the software sub-sector, while multiple expansion has contributed 42%, leaving margin improvement to account for just 6%.13 However, this historical pattern may no longer be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Valuation has become the central challenge. IT budgets have come under pressure across the economy, meaning robust growth is less certain for many software companies. At the same time, intense competition for deals continues to keep technology valuations near all-time highs, despite elevated interest rates and financing costs.14

The emergence of AI adds a further layer of both urgency and opportunity. Leading PE firms are racing to unlock meaningful value in their portfolios through generative AI tools. While most portfolio companies remain in early-stage experimentation, an increasing number are identifying tangible use cases with the potential to produce real returns on investment.15 Private investors representing $3.2 trillion in assets under management have reported that a majority of their portfolio companies are in some phase of generative AI testing and development, with nearly 20% having operationalized generative AI use cases.16

Given the trajectory of these emergent technologies, there is strong reason to believe that software growth will continue to accelerate over the long term. However, valuations already reflect elevated expectations, competition for deals has never been more intense, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment continues to cloud the shorter-term outlook. PE funds must approach this sector strategically and cannot afford to rely on a growth-only thesis for value creation.

Part III – The 2026 Market in a Time of Conflict

As the conflict in the Middle East has intensified, the global M&A market has remained optimistic. By the time of US Operation Epic Fury and Israel Operation Roaring Lion, deal values were up on a year-over-year basis.17 The global conflict has not caused deals to pause; rather, timetables have been stretched, and due diligence has become more focused. Tom Swerling, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank, noted: “At the end of the day, we have a lot of clients that still need to do deals.”18 A clear example of the confidence investors have in the Israeli market is the closing of the Vix acquisition in March 2026.

With respect to deal structuring, transactions in the region in 2026 are anticipated to feature more complex earn-out structures, deferring a portion of the purchase price until the business demonstrates resilience in a post-conflict environment, thereby bridging the valuation gap between cautious buyers and optimistic sellers.19 Due diligence is also expected to require deeper “Operational Stress Testing,” with advisors evaluating how a business handles supply chain blockades or sudden increases in maritime insurance premiums.20 Representations and warranties insurance (“RWI”) insurers are further expected to begin scrutinizing, and in some cases excluding, risks associated with the evolving US/Israel/Iran conflict. This may take the form of targeted exclusions, heightened diligence on supply chain and operational exposures, or narrower coverage for impacts connected to regional instability.21

For well-capitalized PE funds, there are still significant opportunities. While some cyclical sectors may experience temporary distress, others — particularly those focused on cybersecurity, energy logistics, or defense technology — may actually see a valuation uplift as the region prioritizes security and sovereignty.22 Israel's industrial base has also reached a level of maturity that positions it as a compelling destination for US PE funds. Established Israeli companies across the aerospace and defense, retail, technology, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors have demonstrated sustained growth trajectories and deep sector expertise. These are attributes that align closely with the return profiles PE funds are targeting in the current cycle with the volume of dry powder available for deployment. As the current conflict subsides and new peace agreements reshape the region's geopolitical landscape, the conditions for cross-border investment are expected to improve materially. The normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations — building on the framework established by the Abraham Accords — is anticipated to accelerate US PE fund deployment into Israel, as reduced geopolitical risk premiums, expanded market access, and strengthened bilateral economic ties create a more favorable environment for deal origination, execution, and exit. As Adam Katz, CIO at Irenic Capital Management, noted: “Time is risk and there is no reason to believe opportunities available today will necessarily be available tomorrow."

Endnotes:

1. Bain & Company, Global Private Equity Report 2026, p. 4.

2. Id at 5.

3. Id at 32.

4. Id at 5.

5. Id at 16.

6. Bain & Company, Global Private Equity Report 2026, p. 6.

7. new_se_-rules_for_private_fund_advisers_impact_gp_led_secondary_transactions.pdf.

8. Bain & Company, Global Private Equity Report 2026, p. 11.

9. Id.

10. Id.

11. Id. at 6.

12. Id. at 11.

13. Bain & Company, Global Private Equity Report 2026, p. 41.

14. Id. at 43.

15. Id. at 33.

16. Id.

17. https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/dealmakers-see-iran-war-stymieing-ma-with-delays-diligence.

18. https://www.reuters.com/business/global-firms-investors-share-sale-rush-middle-east-conflict-erupts-2026-03-04/.

19. https://tworldgcc.com/insights-resources/shockwaves-in-the-gulf-how-iran-israel-escalation-could-reset-gcc-m-and-a-valuations-in-2026

20. Id.

21. https://www.wtwco.com/en-us/insights/2026/03/client-alert-potential-impact-of-the-us-israel-iran-conflict-on-rwi-policies

22. https://tworldgcc.com/insights-resources/shockwaves-in-the-gulf-how-iran-israel-escalation-could-reset-gcc-m-and-a-valuations-in-2026