Outlook 2026- Mexico Tax

Targeted Incentives and Regularization. Alongside a stricter tax enforcement, the 2026 framework might include targeted incentives and temporary regularization schemes, particularly aimed at capital repatriation and productive investment.

The 2026 Revenue Law anticipates the following:



– A Regularization Program to waive fines, surcharges, and certain enforcement expenses related to finalized tax credits;

– Repatriation of capital from investments abroad;

– A tax incentive for transportation companies in the form of a tax credit for toll service expenses; and

– An IEPS tax credit for fuel used in non-vehicular machinery or in public or freight transportation vehicles.



“The Mexico Plan” maintains the tax benefits issued through various decrees to promote investment in the country, such as immediate depreciation of assets and an additional deduction for training and innovation expenses.