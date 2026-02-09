Out in the Cold: Eddie Bauer Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New Jersey
by: Thomas S. Onder, Joseph H. Lemkin, Stark & Stark  Stark & Stark Newsroom
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Eddie Bauer LLC, the retail operator of approximately 180 Eddie Bauer stores across the U.S. and Canada, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 9, 2026, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey under docket #26-11422-SLM. This marks the third bankruptcy filing for the iconic outdoor apparel brand in a little over two decades.

For shopping center owners and landlords, this filing raises immediate and practical concerns: rent payments, lease assumption or rejection, liquidation sales, co-tenancy implications, and the long-term viability of the space.

What Eddie Bauer Is Doing in Bankruptcy

The company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its secured lenders to facilitate a swift and efficient Chapter 11 process. Through the proceedings, Eddie Bauer plans to conduct liquidation sales at its stores, while pursuing a going-concern sale of all or part of its operations. If a suitable buyer is not found, Eddie Bauer has indicated it will proceed with an orderly wind-down of its U.S. and Canadian store operations.

Retail and outlet stores are expected to remain open during the process, which often places landlords in a difficult position—balancing cooperation with protecting their rights under existing leases.

Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and wholesale operations are not part of the bankruptcy, as they are managed by a separate licensee, Outdoor 5 LLC. The intellectual property associated with the Eddie Bauer brand is owned by Authentic Brands Group, which may license it to other operators. Stores outside the U.S. and Canada, operated by other licensees, are not part of the filing and will continue normal operations. The company reports over $1 billion in debt and attributes its challenges to declining sales, supply chain issues, inflation, tariff uncertainty, and other industry headwinds.

Why This Matters to Shopping Center Owners

Retail bankruptcies like Eddie Bauer’s are rarely “business as usual” for landlords. These cases directly impact:

  • Rent disruption & admin expenses
  • Lease assumption or rejection uncertainty
  • Liquidation sales approvals and use restrictions
  • Dark store risk and re-tenanting strategy
  • Co-tenancy and financing implications

Early, informed action can significantly affect a landlord’s recovery and leverage.

Eddie Bauer joins a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection this year, as companies navigate restructuring to optimize value for stakeholders.

COPYRIGHT © 2026, STARK & STARK

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Stark & Stark

New Year, New Rules for New Jersey Limited Brewery License Applicants
by: Ryan C. Duffy
The Legal Authorities Governing Condominium Associations in New Jersey
by: Aram D. Karabulut
AI Is Helpful—Until It Isn’t- How to Know the Limits
by: Vicki W. Beyer
How Diffusion Tensor Imaging Reveals Hidden Brain Injuries After Concussion
by: Bruce H. Stern
Bankruptcy Watch List – Ten (10) Retailers to Watch for a Possible Bankruptcy in 2026
by: Thomas S. Onder
New Jersey Employment Law Alert- Mandatory Separation Reporting
by: Scott I. Unger , Tara A. Speer
SEC’s Observations on Advisers’ Compliance with Marketing Rule
by: Mittal Patel
When the Fairways Aren’t So Fair: Golf Liability in New Jersey Part III – Putting it All Together
by: Anthony J. Medori
What to Do After a Slip and Fall on Ice Outside a Home, Store, or Parking Lot
by: Bhaveen R. Jani
When the Fairways Aren’t So Fair- Golf Liability in New Jersey Part II – In the Rough
by: Anthony J. Medori
When the Fairways Aren’t So Fair- Golf Liability in New Jersey Part I – The First Swing
by: Anthony J. Medori
Rearranging the Furniture: Value City Furniture Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware
by: Thomas S. Onder , Joseph H. Lemkin
SEC Announces 2026 Exam Priorities: What Every Adviser Needs to Know
by: Joseph C. Antonakakis , Mittal Patel

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 