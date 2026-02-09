Out in the Cold: Eddie Bauer Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New Jersey

Eddie Bauer LLC, the retail operator of approximately 180 Eddie Bauer stores across the U.S. and Canada, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 9, 2026, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey under docket #26-11422-SLM. This marks the third bankruptcy filing for the iconic outdoor apparel brand in a little over two decades.

For shopping center owners and landlords, this filing raises immediate and practical concerns: rent payments, lease assumption or rejection, liquidation sales, co-tenancy implications, and the long-term viability of the space.

What Eddie Bauer Is Doing in Bankruptcy

The company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its secured lenders to facilitate a swift and efficient Chapter 11 process. Through the proceedings, Eddie Bauer plans to conduct liquidation sales at its stores, while pursuing a going-concern sale of all or part of its operations. If a suitable buyer is not found, Eddie Bauer has indicated it will proceed with an orderly wind-down of its U.S. and Canadian store operations.

Retail and outlet stores are expected to remain open during the process, which often places landlords in a difficult position—balancing cooperation with protecting their rights under existing leases.

Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and wholesale operations are not part of the bankruptcy, as they are managed by a separate licensee, Outdoor 5 LLC. The intellectual property associated with the Eddie Bauer brand is owned by Authentic Brands Group, which may license it to other operators. Stores outside the U.S. and Canada, operated by other licensees, are not part of the filing and will continue normal operations. The company reports over $1 billion in debt and attributes its challenges to declining sales, supply chain issues, inflation, tariff uncertainty, and other industry headwinds.

Why This Matters to Shopping Center Owners

Retail bankruptcies like Eddie Bauer’s are rarely “business as usual” for landlords. These cases directly impact:

Rent disruption & admin expenses

Lease assumption or rejection uncertainty

Liquidation sales approvals and use restrictions

Dark store risk and re-tenanting strategy

Co-tenancy and financing implications

Early, informed action can significantly affect a landlord’s recovery and leverage.

Eddie Bauer joins a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection this year, as companies navigate restructuring to optimize value for stakeholders.