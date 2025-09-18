OSHA Proposes Revisions to Workplace Safety Regulations
Thursday, September 18, 2025
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a proposed rule titled OSHA Standards Improvement Project 2025 on Sept. 4, following the President's April Executive Order directing federal agencies to streamline or repeal certain regulations. The proposal seeks to narrow or eliminate more than 40 workplace safety provisions that OSHA has deemed as slowing technological and economic development.

One notable revision includes updating medical evaluation provisions currently required by the Respiratory Protection Standard. Under the proposed rule, OSHA would remove medical evaluation requirements for employees required to use filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) or loose-fitting powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs). All other required provisions (such as hazard assessment, selection of respiratory protection equipment, fit testing, training/education, and maintenance) continue to apply under this proposal.

Not every anticipated change was included. Earlier this summer, OSHA described a narrower interpretation of the general duty clause, which requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are likely to cause death or serious harm to workers. Specifically, OSHA stated it wanted to exclude hazards that are “inherent and inseparable from the core nature” of a job. However, the agency did not propose revising the general duty clause itself. 

These regulations are only proposed, not final, and remain subject to public comment and potential changes. Still, revisions that ease compliance obligations for employers while maintaining safe workplaces for employees would be a welcome development. Read the proposed rule here

OSHA's Standards Improvement Projects (SIPs) are intended to remove, modernize, or narrow duplicative, unnecessary, or overly burdensome regulatory provisions.
