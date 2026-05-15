OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means for Employers

On May 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had identified more than 10,000 potential fraud cases connected to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. OPT allows F‑1 international students to work in the United States for 12 months after graduation, with a possible 24‑month extension for certain STEM graduates, and is commonly used as a bridge to employer-sponsored H‑1B status.

According to ICE and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials, the investigation uncovered practices including improper supervision, where OPT workers were allegedly managed by personnel located outside the United States despite program rules requiring U.S.-based training and direction. Authorities also raised concerns about shell companies that allegedly enabled unauthorized employment and financial misconduct to keep graduates in the United States without legitimate employer sponsorship. ICE leadership emphasized that misuse of the foreign student employment framework is viewed as a compliance and national security concern. The announcement comes amid continued political and regulatory scrutiny of OPT, including prior enforcement actions affecting international students and ongoing debate over the program’s future.

Key Takeaways for Employers Hiring Students on OPT