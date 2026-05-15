OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means for Employers
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had identified more than 10,000 potential fraud cases connected to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. OPT allows F‑1 international students to work in the United States for 12 months after graduation, with a possible 24‑month extension for certain STEM graduates, and is commonly used as a bridge to employer-sponsored H‑1B status.

According to ICE and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials, the investigation uncovered practices including improper supervision, where OPT workers were allegedly managed by personnel located outside the United States despite program rules requiring U.S.-based training and direction. Authorities also raised concerns about shell companies that allegedly enabled unauthorized employment and financial misconduct to keep graduates in the United States without legitimate employer sponsorship. ICE leadership emphasized that misuse of the foreign student employment framework is viewed as a compliance and national security concern. The announcement comes amid continued political and regulatory scrutiny of OPT, including prior enforcement actions affecting international students and ongoing debate over the program’s future.

Key Takeaways for Employers Hiring Students on OPT

  1. OPT Compliance Is Receiving Increased Enforcement Attention. This announcement reinforces that OPT is in the enforcement spotlight, not only for students but also for employers. Employers may face increased scrutiny of whether OPT roles are legitimate, properly supervised, and compliant with program requirements.
  2. U.S.-Based Supervision and Training. Employers should ensure that OPT employees are trained and supervised within the United States and that the role provides a training experience directly related to the student’s field of study. Remote or offshore management structures can create significant compliance risk.
  3. Employment Models Should Be Carefully Reviewed. Employers should closely evaluate third‑party arrangements, staffing intermediaries, or unconventional employment structures. OPT employment should be tied to a real, operating U.S. business that exercises day‑to‑day control and oversight over the student’s work.
  4. Documentation and Consistency Are Important. Employers should be prepared to demonstrate how the OPT role relates to the student’s degree field, who supervises the employee, where the work is performed, and that job duties, wages, and worksite information are consistent across all records.
  5. Early Planning for Long-Term Sponsorship. Given increased enforcement activity and ongoing uncertainty surrounding OPT, employers that rely on international student talent may wish to consider planning early for long-term options such as H‑1B sponsorship or alternative workforce strategies to avoid disruption.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

CFPB Final Rule Narrows Small Business Lending Data Collection Requirements
by: Tarrian L. Ellis , Matthew M. White
District of Massachusetts Holds Alleged Post-Termination Use of Proprietary Formulations May Constitute ‘Something More’ Under Chapter 93A
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Default to Fixed-Price (and Performance-Based) Contracting
by: Shomari B. Wade , Jordan N. Malone
EU Consumer Law: New ‘Withdrawal Button’ Requirements for Online Contracts
by: Carsten Kociok , Ricarda Seifert
Understanding Chapter 93A’s Reach- Choice-of-Law Clauses vs. Geographic Limits
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Title 42 Returns- U.S. Imposes New Travel Restrictions in Response to Ebola Outbreak
by: Kate Kalmykov
Should Protective Orders Expressly Restrict Using AI with Confidential Information? Lessons from Morgan v. V2X (Part II)
by: Cheyenne Rivera
CFPB Final Rule Revises ECOA Framework, Narrows Disparate Impact and Discouragement Standards
by: Tarrian L. Ellis , David Gillespie
DoD Proposes Implementing Rule for FOCI Review Expansion for Unclassified Contracts
by: Eleanor M. Ross , Cassidy Kim
SEC Approves Nasdaq’s $25 Million IPO Requirement for China-Based Companies
by: Barbara A. Jones , Marc M. Rossell
DOE Issues Updated Guidance for Energy Dominance Financing Program
by: Kenneth M. Minesinger
Navy Shipbuilding Plan Signals Industrial Shift
by: Misha Lehrer , Daniel Sennott
Massachusetts Court Dismisses Chapter 93A Claim Where ‘Center of Gravity’ Was Outside the Commonwealth
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 