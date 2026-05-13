Opt Out of Quarterly Reporting? Read Your Debt Documents First

The SEC’s proposed Form 10-S Election would allow domestic public companies to publish interim financial results semiannually instead of quarterly. This proposal would not, however, override separately negotiated reporting obligations in credit agreements and bond indentures. For many companies with leveraged capital structures, existing debt documents will continue to require quarterly financial reporting to their creditors and bondholders regardless.

Bank Credit Facilities

Financial reporting covenants are a core feature of bank credit agreements because lenders rely on timely financial information to monitor credit quality, test covenant compliance, and respond to deterioration before it becomes acute. Most public companies’ credit agreements require annual and quarterly financial statements, accompanied by an officer’s compliance certificate.

Credit agreements generally use one of three approaches for quarterly reporting:

Requiring quarterly financials by a stated deadline, sometimes using SEC filing timing only as an outside date. This formulation is used in the LSTA Model Credit Agreements. Tying delivery directly to the filing of a Form 10-Q. Companies with these SEC-filing-linked covenants should not assume that a semiannual SEC election automatically eliminates quarterly delivery obligations. Imposing standalone quarterly delivery obligations that are completely independent of SEC filings.

Even where a borrower may have a plausible argument that financial statement delivery should shift to a semiannual cadence upon making the election, compliance certificate obligations may still create a separate quarterly burden.

As a practical matter, borrowers seeking to align debt-document reporting with a reduced SEC reporting cadence will likely need lender consent. Although reporting covenants can typically be amended with majority or supermajority lender consent, administrative agents and lenders may resist any changes that reduce financial visibility, particularly in stressed or syndicated credits.

Corporate Bond Indentures

The analysis for bonds differs from bank debt because indenture language tends to be more varied and amending bondholder obligations is often more difficult in practice. Even where an amendment to the terms of outstanding notes is theoretically possible, consent solicitations in the bond market are often costly and difficult because holders may be hard to identify and may participate opportunistically or not at all.

In some indentures, the issuer need only comply with whatever SEC reporting obligations apply, so a valid semiannual election may satisfy the covenant. In others, the issuer must still deliver quarterly reports or Form 10-Q-equivalent information, in which case the SEC election offers no relief. Fortunately, SEC-filing-linked covenants are the more common formulation in modern indentures.

Investment-grade indentures tend to be more flexible, particularly where the covenant simply requires compliance with SEC reporting obligations, while high-yield indentures may warrant closer scrutiny. Some high-yield indentures, for example, include an “equivalent information” carve-out generally designed for issuers that are no longer required to report with the SEC, not for issuers making a voluntary election to report less frequently. Whether that applies in the context of a voluntary election to report semiannually is an open question that will turn on the language of a specific indenture.

Cross-Default Risk

Companies should also consider the interaction between any reporting covenant issue and cross-default or cross-acceleration provisions elsewhere in their capital structure. A reporting default under a credit agreement could trigger defaults under bond indentures or other debt instruments, creating a cascading problem across multiple financings. This risk is especially acute for leveraged companies with both bank debt and high-yield bonds.

Key Takeaways

The SEC’s proposal is likely to provide meaningful relief only for a relatively narrow group of companies. Potential beneficiaries may include minimally leveraged companies with light reporting obligations, some investment-grade issuers with SEC-filing-linked covenants, companies with accommodating bilateral lenders, and issuers for whom Form 10-Q preparation is the main compliance burden. By contrast, many public companies are unlikely to benefit in practice, especially leveraged issuers with standalone quarterly covenants, ABL borrowers subject to more frequent reporting, and companies already facing covenant pressure.

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