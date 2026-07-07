Opportunity Zones Enter Transition Phase, Putting Pressure on 2026 Exit and Development Timing

The IRS has finally drawn a clear line around what happens next for Opportunity Zone investments, and the result is closer to a reset than an extension of the existing program.

In Notice 2026-40, the IRS focuses on how existing deals move from the 2017 framework into the revised regime enacted last year. For sponsors and investors with live OZ deals, the real question is whether those structures line up closely enough with the new rules to carry forward.

The familiar anchor point remains December 31, 2026. Investors who deferred gain into a qualified opportunity fund (QOF) still have to recognize that deferred gain by that date unless an earlier inclusion event occurs. That rule does not change. What does change is the range of options available before and after that date, and the amount of flexibility investors actually have in structuring around it.

The IRS confirmed that a gain triggered at the QOF level by a sale or similar event can be deferred again if that gain is reinvested into a QOF within 180 days. While that framework sounds similar to what the market has relied on since 2018, the mechanics are different. The reinvested gain is treated as a new investment rather than a continuation of the original QOF investment, and the 10-year holding period for excluding post-acquisition appreciation starts over.

That change creates a real tradeoff. Investors can preserve deferral on the triggered gain, but doing so resets the timeline that drives the program’s primary benefit. That tradeoff becomes especially relevant for funds evaluating liquidity events in 2026. In addition, the deemed inclusion of deferred gain on December 31, 2026, cannot be reinvested into a new deferral because the original election remains in place for that gain.

Working Capital Becomes Decision Factor

For operating deals, the more immediate issue is the working capital safe harbor. Without administrative relief, the statutory changes would have effectively cut off the ability for projects in previously designated zones to continue development after 2026. The IRS avoided that outcome, but only within a narrow set of conditions.

The path forward for ongoing or phased development depends on having a written working capital plan in place by the end of 2026 and satisfying specific thresholds for capital contributions and expenditures before that date. If those requirements are met, property acquired after 2026 can still qualify as Opportunity Zone business property, even in a zone designated under the prior rules. If those requirements are not met, the project will generally fall outside the regime going forward.

That framework puts pressure on projects that were structured to develop in phases. Routine capital work that keeps an existing project operating, such as unit renovations, system replacements, and modernization of existing space, will continue to qualify. By contrast, adding a new building, expanding into adjacent property, or moving forward with a later phase that was not locked in before 2027 generally will not. For many real estate deals, that distinction determines whether Phase II or Phase III remains inside the OZ structure.

As a result, timing and documentation matter in a way they did not in the early years of the program. A project cannot simply be underway. The business plan, capital structure, and deployment of funds all need to support that the next phase of development was already in motion before year-end.

At the same time, the statute creates a new cycle for future Opportunity Zone designations. Newly designated zones will operate on their own 10-year timelines tied to the date of designation, rather than the fixed expiration dates that applied under the original program. The result is a split system in which legacy investments operate under transition rules while new capital is deployed under a revised framework.

For sponsors and investors, the practical takeaway is that timing now drives outcomes. Decisions around 2026 exits, reinvestment strategies, and project-level planning will determine whether a deal continues to benefit from the Opportunity Zone regime or falls outside of it.