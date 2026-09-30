Ontario Court of Appeal Rewrites Playbook on Leave to Appeal From the Divisional Court

For more than fifty years, one precedent has governed parties seeking leave to appeal a Divisional Court of the Superior Court of Justice decision to the Ontario Court of Appeal: Re Sault Dock Co. Ltd. and City of Sault Ste. Marie (1973). In a landmark decision, Knauff v. Ontario (Human Rights Tribunal), 2026 ONCA 653, a five-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal has delivered an updated framework for granting leave to appeal and every litigant who has considered taking a Divisional Court decision should deeply consider the directions being provided by the Court of Appeal.

Quick Hits

A five-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal has replaced the 1973 Sault Dock framework with an updated two-part test for leave to appeal from the Divisional Court: arguability and public importance.

The same test now applies regardless of whether the Divisional Court was exercising original jurisdiction (e.g., judicial review) or appellate jurisdiction (e.g., tribunal appeals); the old distinction is gone.

Arguability asks whether there is a real, debatable question of law or mixed law and fact between the parties. It does not require a prediction that the appeal will succeed, but it does require more than a bare assertion of error.

Public importance looks at two things: (1) the breadth of who is affected and how fundamental the interest at stake is, and (2) the significance of the question for the development of Ontario law.

The old residual “special circumstances” and “clear error” categories from Sault Dock are folded into the public importance analysis rather than standing as separate grounds.

Despite updating the framework, the court dismissed the applicant’s leave application, finding that his challenge to a discretionary mootness decision did not raise an arguable question of public importance.

The decision does not throw open the doors to the Court of Appeal. But it does modernize a test that many felt had become rigid, outdated, and disconnected from the realities of Ontario’s evolving legal landscape particularly in human rights and administrative law, where employers, school boards, and regulated bodies operate every day.

The Background

The story behind this decision starts with a disagreement between two panels of the Court of Appeal in late 2024.

In West Whitby Landowners Group Inc. v. Elexicon Energy Inc., 2024 ONCA 910, a three-judge panel raised concerns that the Sault Dock framework was being misapplied. Parties were treating its nonexhaustive list of examples as a rigid checklist, and the test had not kept pace with major legal developments, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the growth of administrative law, and changes to the Divisional Court’s docket. The panel proposed a reformulated “lens” modelled on the Supreme Court of Canada’s approach.

Two weeks later, in Davis v. Aviva General Insurance Company, 2024 ONCA 944, a different three-judge panel pushed back. Sault Dock still governed, it said, and only a five-judge panel could change that. West Whitby was helpful commentary, not a new test.

The result was uncertainty. Commentators and litigants were left asking: which test applies? Enter Adam Knauff, who asked the court to reconsider Sault Dock altogether. The Court of Appeal convened a five-judge panel to do exactly that.

What Changed

Justice Benjamin Zarnett, writing for the court, kept the essential message of Sault Dock intact: leave to appeal turns on whether the issue is an arguable question of public importance. But the framework around that message has been significantly clarified and updated.

One test for everything. The court eliminated the old distinction between appeals from the Divisional Court’s original jurisdiction (judicial reviews) and its appellate jurisdiction (tribunal and other appeals). The reasoning is straightforward: a party seeking judicial review of a tribunal decision is also seeking a second look, just like a party appealing from the Divisional Court’s appellate docket. The type of jurisdiction exercised does not reliably predict when further appeal is justified. The same test now applies across the board.

Arguability is the gateway. Before the court even considers public importance, there must be a real, debatable question of law or mixed law and fact arising in the specific circumstances of the case. A question that would be important in different circumstances or on a different record is not enough. If the question is really about the facts, or was never argued below, or challenges a highly deferential decision without apparent grounds to overturn it, arguability may be lacking.

Public importance has two dimensions. First, the court asks who is affected and how; the broader the category of persons and the more fundamental the interest, the stronger the case for public importance. Second, it asks what the question means for the development of Ontario law: does it go to the coherence, stability, and progress of the province’s jurisprudence? These two dimensions often overlap with each other and with arguability.

No more separate residual categories. Sault Dock had created separate buckets for “special circumstances,” “interest of justice” errors, and “clear errors.” These are now absorbed into the public importance analysis. An argument that an error caused a miscarriage of justice, or that a clear error has precedential implications, is assessed through the same framework as any other claim of public importance.

Interlocutory orders lose their extra hurdle. The old additional test for interlocutory decisions requiring a showing that the decision could bear on a critical issue in the litigation before even getting to the Sault Dock analysis is gone. Whether an order had a decisive or transitory effect is simply one factor in the overall assessment.

What This Means for Defendants

This decision changes the calculus in several important ways for anyone who has ever considered appealing a Divisional Court decision or worried about an opposing party doing so.

Tribunal decisions are now on equal footing. Many disputes begin at administrative tribunals—the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, the Ontario Special Education Tribunal, and labour arbitrations that reach the Divisional Court. Under the old framework, appeals from these decisions (heard by the Divisional Court in its appellate capacity) were treated as “exceptional” and subject to a “stringent” standard. That heightened threshold is gone. The same test now applies whether the Divisional Court was reviewing a tribunal decision on judicial review or on statutory appeal.

The bar is clearer, not necessarily lower. The updated framework is more structured, but it still requires both arguability and public importance. A party cannot get leave simply by asserting that the Divisional Court got it wrong. They need to show a genuine legal question that matters beyond their own case. For defendants, this means that routine adjudicative losses are unlikely to become springboards for Court of Appeal litigation but decisions involving novel legal issues. Developing areas of human rights, labour, or education law, or questions lacking authoritative guidance may now have a clearer path.

Watch for the arguability filter. The court’s emphasis on arguability as a genuine threshold, and not a rubber stamp, is significant. Challenges to discretionary decisions, fact-specific applications of settled law, and issues raised for the first time on appeal will face real scrutiny at the leave stage. This should provide some comfort that the updated framework is not an invitation for routine or frivolous leave applications.

The Bottom Line

Knauff v. Ontario (Human Rights Tribunal) will quietly reshape the litigation landscape for years to come. For anyone involved in tribunal proceedings in Ontario, whether at the Human Rights Tribunal, the Ontario Special Education Tribunal, or before labour arbitrators, the rules for what happens after the Divisional Court have just been revised. The framework is clearer, more flexible, and applies uniformly regardless of how the case reached the Divisional Court.

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