The determination of the seat of arbitration is crucial as it determines which courts have supervisory jurisdiction over the arbitral proceedings.

Disputes often arise when an arbitration clause and an exclusive jurisdiction clause in the same agreement point to different places.

In Arcis Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. v. Parshva Innovation, the Supreme Court clarifies how such conflicting clauses must be interpreted to determine the seat of arbitration.

Introduction

The juridical seat of arbitration assumes considerable significance as it determines the courts that exercises supervisory jurisdiction over the arbitral proceedings. However, arbitration clauses do not always clearly identify the juridical seat, particularly where they refer to multiple places or venues for conducting the arbitration without expressly designating one as the seat. Such ambiguity can become particularly contentious where other provisions of the underlying agreement, such as the governing law or exclusive jurisdiction clause, point to a different place. This may result in disputes over the appropriate forum, diverting time and resources from the resolution of the substantive dispute.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Arcis Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. v. Parshva1(“Arcis”) brings this issue into focus. In Arcis, the arbitration clause specified different venues for conducting the arbitration, while a separate clause in the underlying agreement conferred exclusive jurisdiction upon the courts of one of those places.2 The Court was consequently called upon to examine the extent to which the substantive provisions of the underlying agreement could be considered in ascertaining the parties’ intention regarding the juridical seat.

While the doctrine of separability recognises an arbitration agreement as independent of the substantive contract, this independence does not require the arbitration clause to be interpreted in isolation. In doing so, the Court reaffirmed that the seat must be determined by construing the agreement as a whole, rather than relying solely on the places designated in the arbitration clause.

This article examines the facts and findings of the Supreme Court in Arcis and analyses the implications of this decision on arbitration jurisprudence and the drafting of arbitration agreements.

Brief Background

The dispute arose out of a Franchise Agreement between Arcis Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Parshva Innovation. Clause 32 of the Agreement contained the arbitration clause. While Clause 32.4 specified that “the precise location of the arbitration would be within Delhi”, Clause 32.5 provided that “the arbitration proceedings will be held in Goa”. Further, Clause 38, titled “Governing Law and Jurisdiction”, stipulated that the Agreement would be governed by Indian law and conferred exclusive jurisdiction upon the competent courts in Goa.

On 25 March 2025, Parshva Innovation issued a notice proposing the appointment of a sole arbitrator. Arcis Clean Energy rejected the proposal, following which Parshva Innovation approached the Delhi High Court under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“A&C Act”), seeking appointment of an arbitrator. In November 2025, the Delhi High Court appointed an arbitrator, leaving it open to the arbitrator to determine the venue in consultation with the parties.

Aggrieved by this decision, Arcis Clean Energy appealed to the Supreme Court, contending that Goa was the juridical seat of arbitration and that the Delhi High Court consequently lacked jurisdiction to entertain the application under Section 11(6) of the A&C Act. Parshva Innovation, on the other hand, argued that the arbitration agreement was independent of the other provisions of the contract and that the reference to Delhi in Clause 32.4 should determine the juridical seat.

Issues

The Hon’ble Supreme Court allowed the appeal and considered three key issues: (i) when a designated venue may be construed as the juridical seat of arbitration and (ii) whether the substantive provisions of the underlying contract may aid in determining the seat.

Findings

First, the Hon’ble Supreme Court reaffirmed the tripartite test laid down in BGS SGS SOMA3 and subsequently affirmed in Arif Azim4for determining when a designated venue may be construed as the juridical seat of arbitration. The test requires that (a) the arbitration agreement designate a single place as the venue, (b) the arbitral proceedings be anchored exclusively to that place, and (c) no contrary indicia suggest that the designated place is merely a venue and not the seat. Applying this test, the Court held that since the arbitration clause specified two different places as venues, namely Delhi and Goa, neither could automatically be construed as the juridical seat of arbitration.

Secondly,relying on the decision in Mankastu Impex5, the Court reiterated that the juridical seat cannot always be determined by looking at the arbitration clause in isolation, particularly where it specifies more than one place for arbitration. In such circumstances, the other provisions of the agreement, including the governing law and exclusive jurisdiction clauses, may be considered to ascertain the parties’ intention. The Court also relied on Activitas Management6, which recognised that an exclusive jurisdiction clause, although not expressly referring to the seat or venue, could indicate the juridical seat where it was framed in the context of resolving disputes through arbitration. Applying these principles, the Court read Clauses 32.4, 32.5 and 38 harmoniously and held that Goa was the juridical seat, while Delhi was merely the venue of arbitration.

Importantly, the Court distinguished the doctrine of separability discussed in Sasan Power.7 It acknowledged that an arbitration agreement is independent of the substantive contract and governs only the mechanism for resolving disputes. The Court also recognised that parties may agree on the governing law without necessarily agreeing to resolve their disputes through arbitration. However, it held that, in the present case, the arbitration clause itself identified two venues, one of which was expressly designated for exclusive jurisdiction of the courts. In these circumstances, the governing law clause could not be ignored in determining the seat of arbitration.

Accordingly, the Hon’ble Supreme Court allowed the appeal and set aside the order of the Delhi High Court, holding that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the application under Section 11(6) of the A&C Act, and permitted the parties to pursue appropriate proceedings before the competent High Court.

Analysis

Arcis assumes significance when viewed against the Delhi High Court’s earlier decisions on the effect of exclusive jurisdiction clauses in arbitration agreements. Among others, in Viva Infraventure8, Precitech Enclosures Systems9 and Cars24 Services Pvt10, the Delhi High Court examined the interplay between the designation of a seat or venue of arbitration and a separate exclusive jurisdiction clause governing arbitration-related proceedings. These decisions recognised that the parties’ express choice of jurisdiction, particularly where it specifically extended to proceedings under the A&C Act, could not be disregarded merely because another place had been designated as the juridical seat or the venue for conducting the arbitration.

In Viva Infraventure, the Delhi High Court examined a dispute concerning the effect of an exclusive jurisdiction clause vis-à-vis the designation of the seat of arbitration. Clause 32 of the Agreement therein allowed the arbitrator to determine the venue of arbitration at his discretion.11 However, it separately provided that any suit or application for enforcement of the arbitration clause would be filed before the competent courts at Gautam Budh Nagar, to the exclusion of all other courts. Subsequently, by a procedural order dated 15 October 2022, the arbitrator designated Delhi as the seat of arbitration and stated that all procedural orders and awards would be deemed to have been made there.12 The Court held that this designation could not override the exclusive jurisdiction clause in the agreement. On examining the procedural order, the Court found that the parties had consented only to procedural matters, including timelines and the conduct of evidence, and had not agreed to change the seat of arbitration. It accordingly construed the designation of Delhi as an arrangement for conducting hearings under Section 20(3) of the A&C Act, rather than a change in the agreed seat or jurisdiction.13 Accordingly, the Court held that the exclusive jurisdiction clause in favour of Gautam Budh Nagar courts continued to govern arbitration-related applications and dismissed the petition for want of territorial jurisdiction.

Similarly, in Cars24 Services, the Delhi High Court considered a dispute where the lease deed designated New Delhi as the seat of arbitration but separately provided that applications for appointment of an arbitrator would be made before courts of competent jurisdiction in Haryana. When Cars24 approached the Delhi High Court under Section 11, the Court held that the designation of Delhi as the seat could not override the specific jurisdiction clause in favour of Haryana courts.14 It observed that earlier Supreme Court’s decisions treating the seat of arbitration as an exclusive jurisdiction clause did not deal with situations where the agreement contained a separate clause conferring jurisdiction on courts in another location.15 The judgment is particularly relevant as it recognises that the designation of a seat does not automatically override a separate and specific exclusive jurisdiction clause. Where parties have expressly conferred jurisdiction for a particular remedy under the A&C Act on courts in another location, that contractual choice must also be given effect.16

In Precitech, the Rent Agreement conferred exclusive jurisdiction on courts at Rudrapur over all disputes, including applications under the A&C Act. The clause further stipulated that the arbitrator would be appointed by mutual consent. Subsequently, by an email, Rudrapur agreed to conduct arbitration in Delhi, to which Precitech also consented. The Court accepted that this agreement could designate Delhi as the arbitral seat, but held that it did not amend or override Clause 20, which independently and specifically conferred jurisdiction on Rudrapur courts over arbitration-related applications.17 Relying on Cars24 Services18 and Hunch Circle19, the Court held that where an exclusive jurisdiction clause expressly covers proceedings under the A&C Act, it must be given effect notwithstanding a subsequent agreement to conduct arbitration at another place.

Taken together, these decisions indicate that the Delhi High Court had, in its earlier rulings, given due consideration to exclusive jurisdiction clauses, particularly where they specifically covered applications under the A&C Act. Against this backdrop, its approach in Arcis appears difficult to reconcile with the principles applied in those decisions. The Supreme Court’s intervention was therefore significant, as it reaffirmed that the determination of the seat cannot be divorced from the parties’ express agreement on jurisdiction. It also clarified that the exclusive jurisdiction clause must be considered while interpreting the arbitration agreement and ascertaining the parties’ intention.

Conclusion and Industry Implications

Arcis provides important guidance on determining the juridical seat of arbitration where the agreement contains conflicting or unclear indications regarding the place of arbitration. The decision highlights two situations that may give rise to jurisdictional disputes.

First, where the arbitration clause itself mentions multiple places for conducting arbitration without clearly identifying the juridical seat. Here, none of those places can automatically be treated as the seat. The doctrine of separability does not prevent the court from referring to these provisions to resolve ambiguity in the arbitration clause, and the court must examine the agreement as a whole to ascertain the parties’ intention. The governing law and exclusive jurisdiction clauses may provide relevant indications in this exercise.

Secondly, a different issue arises where the arbitration clause identifies one place as the seat, but a separate exclusive jurisdiction clause confers jurisdiction on courts in another place. In such cases, the precise wording and scope of the exclusive jurisdiction clause become important. The court must give due consideration to both clauses and determine their intended operation.

These two situations underline the importance of reading the arbitration clause alongside the other jurisdiction-related provisions of the agreement. However, they also demonstrate why parties should avoid inconsistent drafting. Businesses and their counsel should ensure that the arbitration clause clearly identifies the juridical seat, distinguishes it from the venue of hearings, and is consistent with the governing law and exclusive jurisdiction clauses. Where jurisdiction is intended to be conferred on courts at a place different from the seat, the agreement should expressly clarify the scope of that arrangement, particularly in relation to applications under the A&C Act.

Ultimately, Arcis reinforces that the determination of the juridical seat is a matter of contractual interpretation and must reflect the parties’ intention gathered from the agreement as a whole. Inconsistent or imprecise drafting may result in preliminary litigation over the appropriate forum, delaying arbitral proceedings and increasing costs. The choice of seat should therefore be treated as a deliberate contractual decision, with its jurisdictional consequences clearly reflected across the agreement.

1[2026] INSC 1109.

2Ibid, at ­3.

3BGS SGS SOMA JV v. NHPC Limited, (2020) 4 SCC 234, at 59-76.

4Arif Azim Company Limited v. Micromax Informatics FZE, (2025) 9 SCC 750, at 56-58.

5Mankastu Impex (P) Ltd. v. Airvisual Ltd., (2020) 5 SCC 399, at 20.

6Activitas Management Advisor Pvt. Ltd. v. Mind Plus Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., 2025 SCC Online SC 3069, at 8.

7Sasan Power Ltd. v. North American Coal Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd., (2016) 10 SCC 813, at 48-52.

8M/S Viva Infraventure Pvt. Ltd. v. New Okhla Industrial Development Authority,2025 SCC OnLine Del 5127, at 43,46. (“Viva Infraventure”)

9Precitech Enclosures Systems Pvt. Ltd. v. Rudrapur Precision Industries, 2025 SCC OnLine Del 1609, at 26. (“Precitech”)

10Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd. v. Cyber Approach Workspace LLP, 2020 SCC OnLine Del 1720, at 45. (“Cars24 Services”)

11Viva Infraventure, at 30.

12Viva Infraventure, at 31-32.

13Viva Infraventure, at 41-42.

14Cars24 Services, at 56.

15Cars24 Services,at 53.

16Cars24 Services, at 45.

17Precitech, at 24-26.

18Cars24 Services, at 21.

19Hunch Circle Pvt. Ltd. v. Futuretimes Technology India Pvt. Ltd., 2022 SCCOnLine Del 361, at 5 and 9.