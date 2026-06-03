One Bite: New Jersey Court Prohibits Successive Motions for Reconsideration of a Final Order
Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 4, 2026, the New Jersey Appellate Division, in a published opinion, prohibited successive motions for reconsideration of a final order. In the case, Doglio v. Boasso Am. Corp., the trial court granted the defendant’s motion for summary judgment, disposing of all claims as to all parties. The plaintiff filed a motion for reconsideration under Court Rule 4:49-2 within twenty days of the grant of summary judgment, which the trial court subsequently denied. After the denial of the motion for reconsideration and with nothing pending, the trial court sua sponte reconsidered the grant of summary judgment as well as its denial of the motion for reconsideration. As a result, the trial court reinstated the matter for trial.

The Appellate Division, in reversing the trial court, held that a motion for reconsideration of a final order must be filed within twenty days of that order under Rule 4:49-2. Once a motion for reconsideration of a final order is denied, neither the trial court, on its own initiative, nor a party may take any action to vacate that final order. The opinion also clarified that the denial of a motion for reconsideration does not create a “new final judgment” subject to reconsideration under Rule 4:49-2.

The opinion focused on the principles favoring a policy of finality in summary judgment orders. Specifically, the Appellate Division cautioned that “[a]llowing a never-ending sequence of motions for reconsideration jeopardizes that policy and undermines the finality Rule 4:49-2 was designed to secure.”

The Doglio opinion firmly establishes the principle that “repetitive bites at the apple” swiftly sour the core. In this precedential opinion, the Appellate Division’s holding will limit the extent of post final-judgment motion practice and provide finality to parties.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Maine Revises Drug Testing Law, Broadens Employers’ Drug Testing Options
by: Kathryn J. Russo
DOT Stance Firm: Medical Marijuana Does Not Excuse Positive Drug Test Results
by: Kathryn J. Russo
Prepare for Summer Minimum Wage Increases in Certain California Localities
by: Maureen M. Duffy
USCIS Reversal of Immigration Benefits Pause- Will ‘Medical Physicians’ Benefit?
by: David Alejandro Calles Smith
Adjustment of Status Under Scrutiny- USCIS Moves Toward Stricter Discretionary Review
by: Amy L. Peck , Otieno B. Ombok
California Voters to Consider Health Care Executive Compensation Cap
by: Jonathan A. Siegel , Sarah R. Skubas
Is a CCPA Risk Assessment Required When Using Productivity Management and Monitoring Platforms?
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Lessons for Businesses Using Cookies, Pixels, and Consent Banners
by: Jason C. Gavejian
Is a CCPA Risk Assessment Required When Recording Customer Calls?
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
California Executive Order Signals More Scrutiny of AI’s Workplace Impact
by: Eric J. Felsberg , Scott P. Jang
AI Hallucinations in Court Filings Continue: Florida Supreme Court Responds with a New Certification Requirement
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
The Right Time for Bias and Validation Testing for AI is Now
by: Eric J. Felsberg
Proposed State Laws For Breach Notification Could Reshape Incident Response Plans
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 