OMB Extends Section 503 Data Collection Amid Pending Regulatory Changes
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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On July 16, 2026, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved a three-year extension of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs’ (OFCCP) information collection requirements under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The approval covers the CC-305 Voluntary Self-Identification of Disability form and related recordkeeping requirements for federal contractors. It continues the current collection without change through July 31, 2029.

OMB’s approval comes as the OFCCP’s proposed revisions to its Section 503 regulations remain pending. In July 2025, the agency proposed scaling back several federal contractor obligations related to individuals with disabilities, including eliminating the disability utilization goal and related data analysis requirements. The OFCCP later sought comments on withdrawing the voluntary self-identification form and associated information collection requirements.

The OFCCP has not issued a final rule or otherwise announced how it intends to proceed with its proposed changes. The extension does not resolve the future of the proposed regulations or prevent the OFCCP from changing the requirements before July 2029. It may, however, signal that the agency intends to preserve the existing data collection framework for now.

Federal contractors should continue using the CC-305 form and maintaining the records required by the current Section 503 regulations unless and until the OFCCP issues further guidance or finalizes regulatory changes.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

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