Old North State Report – May 29, 2026
Monday, June 1, 2026

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UPCOMING EVENTS

LEGISLATIVE NEWS

NC VOTERS TO DECIDE ON PROPERTY TAX CAP IN 2026

North Carolina voters will decide in November 2026 whether to amend the state constitution to require limits on how much local governments can increase total property tax revenue. The proposal, House Bill 1089, passed both chambers of the General Assembly with strong Republican support and will appear on the statewide ballot. The amendment would not cap tax rates directly but would restrict the growth of total property tax collections, likely tying future increases to factors such as inflation and population growth.

Supporters argue that the measure is needed to curb what they describe as excessive tax growth in fast‑growing counties and to impose fiscal discipline similar to state‑level spending controls. Critics warn that a statewide limit could hinder local governments’ ability to fund essential services like schools, public safety, and infrastructure. The amendment leaves key details to be determined later by lawmakers if voters approve it. Polling shows broad public concern about rising property taxes and strong support for imposing limits.

The property‑tax amendment is one of several tax‑related constitutional changes headed to North Carolina voters. Another measure, Senate Bill 1080, would lower the state’s maximum allowable income tax rate to 3.5%. It passed the House 73–46 after previously clearing the Senate, sending it to the ballot as well.

The Carolina Journal (Pomeranz) 5/21/28

 

TOP BUDGET WRITERS STAY BEHIND AS LEGISLATURE PAUSES

North Carolina lawmakers are taking a break the week of May 25 even as state budget negotiations continue, a decision supported by most legislative leaders. Legislative leaders Destin Hall and Phil Berger say they have reached a basic budget “framework,” agreeing on tax policy and pay raises, but most of the detailed work is still unfinished. That responsibility now falls to the Appropriations chairs in both chambers, who continue negotiating and reviewing spending line by line even as most lawmakers have left Raleigh for the week.

Hall and Berger say the pause will allow budget chairs to work more efficiently without daily voting sessions. Hall argues that being in session slows progress because lawmakers must spend hours on the House floor and handle constant office visits. He scheduled the break hoping it would align with budget progress and still allow a final vote in mid‑June.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives also supports the break, noting that many legislators have young families or caregiving responsibilities and that Hall has provided a more predictable schedule than past speakers. The Senate chose to pause as well, since legislative work slows when only one chamber is present.

The General Assembly reconvenes on Monday, June 1, 2026, with House and Senate sessions starting at 10:30 AM.

The News & Observer (Vaughan) 5/21/26

 

LATEST POLLS

RealClear Polling:  North Carolina Senate- Whatley v. Cooper

The Carolina Journal Polls

 

WHAT WE’RE LISTENING TO

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Do Politics Better Podcast

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WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

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WHAT WE’RE READING

Asheville Citizen Times

Carolina Journal

Charlotte Observer

Fayetteville Observer

Greensboro News & Record

NC Insider

NC Spin

New Bern Sun Journal

News & Observer

North Carolina Health News

North State Journal

Our State Magazine

Triangle Business Journal

Under the Dome

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Winston-Salem Journal

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