Old North State Report – July 31, 2026

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NC SENATE ADVANCES ELECTION BILLS ON EARLY VOTING AND AUDITS

The North Carolina Senate has approved two revised election bills that would make several changes to election administration across the state. Because the Senate significantly altered the House versions, both bills must return to the House before they can be sent to Governor Josh Stein.

The most notable change is in House Bill 958, which would shorten the early voting period for primary, runoff, and second-primary elections from 17 days to 10 days. Republican lawmakers argued the change would reduce costs and administrative burdens for county election officials, while Democrats said it could limit voter access in increasingly important primary elections.

House Bill 958 would also require the State Auditor to conduct post-election performance audits in randomly selected counties, with every county audited at least once every six years. The audits could review voter-roll maintenance, voting equipment testing, ballot records, chain-of-custody procedures, and the handling of absentee and provisional ballots. Supporters say the audits would improve election administration, while critics have raised concerns about oversight and potential conflicts of interest.

The second bill, House Bill 834, would extend several election-related deadlines from three business days to five business days, giving voters more time to correct registration, identification, absentee ballot, and provisional ballot issues. It would also bar counting an absentee or early ballot if a voter dies before the day of the election.

House Bill 958 passed the Senate on a party-line vote, while House Bill 834 passed unanimously. Most provisions in House Bill 958 would not take effect until January 2027, but House Bill 834's changes would take effect immediately if enacted.

Carolina Journal (Pomeranz) 7/29/2026



TECHNICAL CORRECTIONS BILLS TARGET GOVERNANCE AND HEALTHCARE

House Bill 268 and House Bill 562 are significant North Carolina budget-related measures that extend beyond routine technical corrections and make substantial changes to government operations, spending priorities, and healthcare funding. The bills reflect major state policy decisions. House Bill 268 focuses on governance, oversight, and targeted spending initiatives, while House Bill 562 strengthens Medicaid and healthcare funding through budget reallocations and changes to the state's healthcare financing structure.

House Bill 268 would reduce Governor Josh Stein's influence over state government appointments by tightening rules for cabinet secretaries and other officials who require Senate confirmation. Under the proposal, nominees who are not confirmed before the end of a legislative session could be removed from their positions and prevented from serving in similar roles during Stein's administration. Supporters view the change as increasing accountability, while critics argue it could leave key leadership positions vacant and weaken the governor's ability to manage executive agencies.

The bill also restructures the Local Government Commission, the board responsible for overseeing local government finances, borrowing, and audits. It would remove Secretary of State Elaine Marshall from the commission and replace certain positions with appointments tied to Republican legislative leaders and State Treasurer Brad Briner, shifting control from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority.

In addition, House Bill 268 redirects state funding to selected nonprofit organizations, including $1.5 million for HBOT 4 Heroes, which serves veterans with PTSD, and $250,000 for the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps families pay for IVF treatments. The measure also provides up to $25 million for the World Military Games in Charlotte and up to $40 million over four years to help retain a PGA Tour qualifying event in Greensboro. Other provisions exempt the State Bureau of Investigation and State Highway Patrol from certain procurement rules, create a DMV home-visit program for driver's license services, and increase funding for cybersecurity and educational programs at Fayetteville Technical Community College. The bill is still awaiting final legislative action, with House consideration expected after lawmakers return on August 4.

House Bill 562 focuses primarily on healthcare and Medicaid funding. The legislation increases recurring General Fund support for the Division of Health Benefits from $600 million to $690 million beginning in fiscal year 2025-26. It revises Medicaid managed-care financing through a combination of recurring and nonrecurring appropriations, including General Fund and ARPA Temporary Savings Fund resources, while also requiring annual contributions from Local Management Entities and Managed Care Organizations.

The bill modifies behavioral health funding by implementing a $30 million reduction to the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services beginning in 2025-26. At the same time, it requires managed-care organizations to maintain service levels comparable to those provided during the 2024-25 fiscal year. House Bill 562 also directs funding to specific healthcare initiatives, including UNC Children's Hospital and NC Care Initiative Health Clinics, with the necessary funding coming from reductions to certain reserve and capital accounts, such as the Future Building Reserves and the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 34-3 with no debate and it has been calendared for a hearing in the House on August 4.

WRAL News (Doran) 7/28/26

The News & Observer (Vaughan) 7/28/26

Legislative Reporting Services – 7/29/28



LEGISLATURE PROPOSES DATES FOR FINAL 2025 SESSION MEETINGS

On Monday, an adjournment resolution (Senate Joint Resolution 1091) was introduced by Senator Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick). The resolution is a procedural measure that would adjourn the North Carolina General Assembly's 2025 Regular Session on August 6, 2026, while establishing a series of limited reconvening sessions through December 18, 2026. The resolution is designed to provide lawmakers with scheduled opportunities to address specific outstanding matters before the legislature's final adjournment sine die, officially ending the 2025 Regular Session.

Under the resolution, the House and Senate would reconvene periodically between late August and mid-December 2026. During these sessions, lawmakers would be restricted to considering certain types of business, including gubernatorial veto overrides, appointments and confirmations required by law, actions related to gubernatorial nominations, election and redistricting matters, impeachment proceedings, constitutional amendment proposals, litigation involving legislative enactments, organizational resolutions, and limited pending legislation that was already in the legislative process before August 6, 2026.

The resolution does not enact new public policy. Instead, it establishes the schedule and rules governing legislative activity during the final months of the 2025 Regular Session, ensuring that only designated matters can be considered before the General Assembly formally concludes its work on December 18, 2026. The resolution passed the Senate on July 28, 2026, and awaits House approval to take effect.

Legislative Reporting Service – 7/28/26



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