Oklahoma Joins the Privacy Law Wagon Sooner, Not Later
Monday, March 30, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Oklahoma is the first since Rhode Island – which passed its in June 2024 – to enact a comprehensive privacy law. Want a full list of the states with these laws? Visit our tracker, where you will find a comparison of all of these laws’ key provisions. The Oklahoma law, Senate Bill 546, was signed by the governor on March 20 2026 and will go into effect on January 1, 2027. 

For anyone following state privacy laws in the US, Oklahoma’s approach will sound familiar. It applies if the company operates in Oklahoma or target Oklahoma residents and one of two additional conditions apply. Either that the company: (i) handles personal data for 100,000 or more Oklahoma consumers; or (ii) handles data for 25,000 or more Oklahoma consumers and earns over 50% of its revenue from selling personal data. The law does not apply to certain groups. These include nonprofits, colleges, and universities. The law also does not apply to health care providers covered by HIPAA or financial institutions regulated by GLBA. It also does not cover employee or job applicant data. 

The following are some of the key provisions that again, go into effect in January 2027:

  • Consumer rights and choices: Under the law Oklahoma residents will have rights similar to those in other states. These include access, correction, and deletion rights. They also have the right to copies of their data in a usable format. Oklahomans will need to be given the ability to opt out of targeted advertising and the sale of personal information. They will also need to be able to opt out of profiling that has serious legal or real world effects. 
  • Sensitive information: Like all states other than California, Iowa, and Utah, Oklahoma will require businesses to get opt in consent before using sensitive data. Sensitive data is defined to include health data, biometric data, and children’s data. It also includes precise location data and certain demographic details like race and ethnicity. Like other states, Oklahoma will require that consent be “freely given” and not be obtained through a dark pattern. 
  • Data protection impact assessments: Businesses will need to complete data protection impact assessments for higher risk activities. The risk assessment obligation will begin on the law’s effective date, i.e., January 1, 2027. These situations include things like targeted advertising and selling personal data. It will also include certain types of profiling and processing sensitive data. These assessments will need to be shared with the Oklahoma Attorney General if requested.

Only the Oklahoma Attorney General can enforce the law; there is no private right of action. Oklahoma joins other states that provide companies with a 30 day period to fix violations. This cure period does not expire. (Read this for more about states’ cure periods.) Penalties can reach up to $7,500 per violation.

Putting It Into Practice: To meet the 2027 effective date businesses that will be subject to the law may want to start compliance efforts now. This includes assessing how to give rights and choices, and integrating the risk assessment requirements into its existing process.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Have Employees in Washington State? Say Goodbye to Non-Competes
by: Shawn D. Fabian , Mikela T. Sutrina
New York Senate Passes Bill to Cap Retail Installment Charges at 16%
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
South Dakota Enacts Licensing Framework for Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Revisit Mortgage Rules
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Warns Auto Dealership Groups on Vehicle Price Advertising
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Prohibits Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Lessons From CalPrivacy PlayOn Order
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Five Pitfalls in Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
The AI Knows Too Much: When Employees Feed Trade Secrets into Generative AI Tools
by: Kazim A. Naqvi , John J. Mysliwiec
Navigating Distress in the Renewable Market - Preserving Value & Capturing Opportunity: Key Takeaways from Infocast’s Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit
by: Camilo D. Godoy , Benjamin A. Huffman
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Six Pitfalls In Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
DEI Duel: EEOC Signals Intensified Scrutiny of Employer Policies as Former Officials Sound the Alarm
by: Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Considers New Ownership and Identity Verification Requirements for Medicare-Enrolled Providers and Suppliers
by: Adam Herbst

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 