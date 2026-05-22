OIG Issues Unfavorable Advisory Opinion on Medical Device Vendor’s Payment for Access to Third-Party Billing Portal
Monday, June 1, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
Highlights
  • The unfavorable opinion involves a medical device company’s inquiry into paying a third-party vendor per-representative licensing fees in order to access a payment portal preferred by a specific segment of the market.
  • HHS-OIG determined that the likely cost-savings and streamlined purchasing experience that the clients would receive through use of the portal was enough to qualify as “remuneration” under the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.
  • Paying for access to a portal only open to certain clients implicates the AKS because it provides access to a group of clients that is unavailable to competitors who are unwilling or unable to pay the same fees.

On July 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General (“HHS-OIG”) issued Advisory Opinion No. 25-08, an unfavorable opinion finding that the Federal Anti-Kickback Statue (“AKS”) was implicated in a proposed arrangement where a medical device company would pay a third-party software vendor for access to an electronic billing portal used by specific provider-customers where purchase orders and invoice payments would be processed.

Background

The requestor, a medical device company, supplies “bill-only” surgical devices to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. These items are not part of a provider’s regular orders and are purchased in real time for specific procedures. While the device company typically manages billing and invoicing directly, some customers have adopted a third-party vendor’s software portal (the “Bill-Only Portal”) which effectively functions as an accounts receivable platform. The medical device company represented to HHS-OIG that certain customers requested that it use the portal to facilitate purchases of bill-only devices. Under the proposed arrangement, the device company would pay the vendor an annual licensing fee (approximately $395 per representative, with an estimated annual total of $1.2 million) to access the portal based on each sales representative working with customers who use of the portal as a condition of doing business.

The requestor certified that the portal is redundant to its existing accounts receivable processes and that it would not otherwise require or benefit from the vendor’s services. The sole reason for participating in the arrangement would be to retain or expand business with customers who have adopted the vendor’s portal.

HHS-OIG’s Findings

HHS-OIG determined that the proposed arrangement would implicate the AKS because payments to the vendor could constitute remuneration to customers, as the portal provides value to provider clients including cost savings and streamlined purchasing. Additionally, the device company would gain access to a specific group of customers unavailable to competitors who are unwilling or unable to pay such fees, which could limit competition and inappropriately steer customers to purchase certain items.

HHS-OIG further found that the arrangement does not qualify for protection under any AKS safe harbor, because the device company conceded that the vendor’s fees were not commercially reasonable given the redundancy of the portal to the company’s existing systems.

Conclusion

HHS-OIG concluded that, if implemented with the requisite intent, the proposed arrangement would generate prohibited remuneration under the Federal anti-kickback statute and could result in sanctions, including civil monetary penalties and exclusion from Federal health care programs. 

Key Takeaways

The opinion underscores the importance of ensuring that payments for access to third-party platforms or services are commercially reasonable, necessary, and do not serve as a vehicle for inducing referrals or purchases reimbursable by Federal health care programs.

  • Arrangements in which a supplier pays a third-party vendor for access to a platform required by provider customers may implicate the AKS, particularly where the arrangement is intended to retain or expand business.
  • The absence of a commercially reasonable business purpose and redundancy of services heighten risk under the AKS.
  • Such arrangements are unlikely to qualify for safe harbor protection if the services exceed what is reasonably necessary or if the payments could be viewed as remuneration to induce referrals or purchases.
  • Providers and suppliers should carefully evaluate the structure and necessity of any payments to third-party vendors in connection with Federal health care program business.
© 2026 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Manufacturer’s $2,500 Reimbursement Proposal for Device Failures
by: Barnes & Thornburg LLP
FBI Cyber Officials Suggest Best Practices and Potential Benefits of Promptly Reporting Cybersecurity Incidents to Law Enforcement
by: Vineet Gauri
HHS-OIG Advisory Opinion 26-08- Cochlear Implant Center’s Lease Arrangements Clear OIG Scrutiny
by: Heather F. Delgado , Laura D. Seng
New Jersey Codifies ABC Test for Independent Contractor Classification
by: Justin Ruedaflores , John F. Kuenstler
USCIS Reframes Adjustment of Status as 'Extraordinary' Relief: What U.S. Employers and Foreign National Employees Need to Know
by: Sarah J. Hawk , Tejas Shah
SEC Proposes Two Major Rule Changes That Could Reshape the Public Company Landscape
by: Jay H. Knight , Taylor K. Wirth
HHS-OIG Advisory Opinion 26-09: Free Orthodontic Treatment Program Cleared Under Anti-Kickback Statute With Proper Safeguards
by: Heather F. Delgado , Jane Sitorius
The False Claims Act's New Frontier- $549.5 Million Customs Fraud Settlement Signals Continued Enforcement Shift
by: Scott Hulsey
Insurer Bad Faith: Federal Court Confirms New York Bad Faith Claims Reach Third-Party Coverage
by: Jeremy M. King
CMS Freezes New Medicare Enrollment for Home Health Agencies and Hospices: What Providers and Investors Should Know
by: Harte Elena Brick , Meagan Dimond
Supreme Court Paves the Way for State Investigatory Subpoena Challenges in Federal Court
by: Joy Boyd Longnecker
OIG Overhauls Corporate Integrity Agreements: What Healthcare Organizations Must Do Now
by: John E. Kelly
DOJ Intervenes in Lawsuit Challenging Colorado’s ‘Algorithmic Discrimination’ Law
by: Kaitlyn E. Stone , William M. Carlucci

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 