OHA Rebukes SBA for “Post Hoc” Justification in 8(a) Suspension Appeal

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Hearings and Appeals (OHA) recently issued a significant decision addressing due process, administrative records, and the evidentiary standards required for suspending a company from the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program. In ATI Government Solutions, LLC, SBA No. BDPT-728 (May 18, 2026), OHA remanded the proceeding after finding that the SBA failed to provide a legally sufficient administrative record supporting the suspension.

The decision is important for federal contractors, Tribal 8(a) entities, mentor-protégé participants, and government contracts counsel because it reinforces that SBA cannot rely on post hoc rationalizations or unsupported allegations when suspending a participant from the 8(a) Program.

What Happened in the ATI Government Solutions Case?

ATI Government Solutions, LLC was suspended from the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program in October 2025 after SBA officials relied on statements allegedly made by an individual identified as ATI’s “contracts manager.” According to SBA, those statements suggested that the Susanville Indian Rancheria Tribe did not truly control the company, that ATI operated as a pass-through entity for ineligible businesses, that ATI failed to comply with limitations on subcontracting requirements, and that profits disproportionately benefited non-disadvantaged executives instead of the tribal owner.

Based on those allegations, SBA’s suspension and debarment official suspended ATI and several executives from federal government contracting under FAR 9.407. Shortly thereafter, SBA’s acting associate administrator for the 8(a) Program separately suspended ATI from continued participation in the 8(a) Program under 13 C.F.R. § 124.305.

ATI appealed the suspension to OHA, arguing that the agency relied entirely on unverified hearsay statements from a former short-term employee and that the statements were allegedly recanted and obtained through deceptive undercover video tactics. ATI further argued that SBA failed to investigate the allegations, failed to corroborate the statements, and relied on conclusory accusations instead of “adequate evidence” as required by SBA regulations.

Why Did SBA OHA Remand the Case?

OHA did not decide whether ATI’s suspension was proper under SBA regulations. Instead, the administrative law judge found that the SBA failed to submit a legally compliant administrative record. The ruling emphasized that under 13 C.F.R. § 134.406(c), SBA must provide all documents relevant to the determination on appeal and all materials relied upon by the decision-makers. The agency’s submission fell far short of that requirement.

Most notably, SBA failed to include the actual October 23, 2025, suspension notice that formally suspended ATI from the 8(a) Program. Instead, SBA submitted only the earlier FAR suspension letter issued by the suspension and debarment official. The agency also failed to provide Bates numbering, an index, or the required certification authenticating the completeness of the record.

OHA concluded that the administrative record was so deficient that meaningful judicial review was impossible.

SBA Cannot Change Its Justification During Litigation

One of the most important aspects of the decision is OHA’s rejection of the SBA’s attempt to rely on a new and different legal rationale during the appeal. The original suspension notice focused on alleged statements made by ATI’s employee concerning control, subcontracting, and profit distribution. However, during the appeal, the SBA argued that the suspension was justified simply because ATI had already been suspended under FAR 9.407.

OHA held that this constituted an improper “post hoc rationalization.” Administrative agencies generally cannot defend agency action using reasons not articulated in the original decision itself. The opinion relied heavily on long-standing administrative law precedent, including SEC v. Chenery Corp., Citizens to Preserve Overton Park v. Volpe, and Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association v. State Farm. The ruling underscores a critical principle in federal procurement law: An agency action must stand or fall based on the rationale articulated at the time the decision was made.

What Is the “Adequate Evidence” Standard for SBA Suspensions?

The ATI decision also provides a detailed discussion of the “adequate evidence” standard applicable in SBA suspension proceedings. Under 13 C.F.R. § 124.305(d), SBA does not need to prove misconduct by a preponderance of the evidence to impose a temporary suspension. However, the agency must possess sufficient information to support a reasonable belief that misconduct occurred and that suspension is necessary to protect the government’s interests.

OHA reiterated that “adequate evidence” is similar to probable cause. It is a lower standard than proof beyond a reasonable doubt or even preponderance of the evidence. Nevertheless, suspicion alone is not enough. The decision repeatedly stresses that uncorroborated accusations, conclusory allegations, and unsupported suspicions do not satisfy SBA’s burden. OHA cited prior precedent stating that suspicion may justify investigation, but it does not justify suspension unless corroborated by evidence. That distinction could prove highly important in future SBA suspension and debarment disputes involving allegations derived from whistleblowers, former employees, undercover recordings, or third-party complaints.

Why This Decision Matters for 8(a) Contractors

The ATI Government Solutions decision is significant because it reinforces procedural protections for companies participating in the SBA 8(a) Program.

First, the case confirms that the SBA must compile and produce a complete administrative record before OHA can properly review a suspension decision. Agencies cannot omit critical documents or rely on incomplete records.

Second, the ruling limits the SBA’s ability to shift legal theories during litigation. If the SBA suspends a contractor based on one rationale, it cannot later defend the decision using an entirely different basis, absent proper notice and supporting documentation.

Third, the decision clarifies that the “adequate evidence” standard still requires meaningful corroboration. Allegations alone are insufficient, especially where the agency conducts little or no investigation.

Finally, the opinion highlights the growing legal scrutiny surrounding Tribal 8(a) ownership structures, limitations on subcontracting compliance, and allegations that companies operate as impermissible pass-through entities. These remain major enforcement priorities for the SBA, agency inspectors general, and suspension and debarment officials across the federal procurement system.

What Federal Contractors Should Learn from This Case

Federal contractors participating in the SBA 8(a) Program should view this case as a reminder that suspension actions can escalate quickly based on allegations involving ownership, control, subcontracting compliance, and profit distribution.

Companies should ensure that their operating agreements, governance structures, subcontracting practices, and mentor-protégé relationships are thoroughly documented and regularly reviewed for compliance with SBA regulations and FAR requirements.

Contractors should also understand that responses submitted during suspension proceedings may later become central to appellate litigation before OHA. Maintaining organized records and preparing detailed factual rebuttals can be critical.

For Tribal 8(a) entities in particular, SBA continues to closely examine whether the disadvantaged owner exercises actual control and receives the appropriate economic benefits associated with ownership.

Key Takeaway

The ATI Government Solutions remand decision serves as an important reminder that SBA suspension actions must comply with basic principles of administrative law and procedural fairness. While the SBA possesses broad authority to protect the government’s interests, that authority is not unlimited.

When the agency suspends an 8(a) contractor, it must provide adequate evidence, articulate a clear rationale at the time of the decision, and compile a complete administrative record capable of meaningful review. Unsupported allegations and shifting justifications are not enough.

As SBA enforcement activity continues to increase across the federal contracting landscape, this decision will likely become an important precedent in future litigation.