Oh No: Teleflora Just Agreed to Pay $6MM to Settle a TCPA SMS DNC Class at $251.00 a Person and What Are People Thinking?

I suppose it is not technically malpractice to settle a nearly valueless claim for millions of dollars… but it is pretty dang close.

Teleflora just agreed to pay $6,000,000.00– an INSANE $251.00 per class member– to settle a TCPA DNC SMS case.

Here is the class definition:

[All] persons throughout the United States (1) who did not provide their telephone number to Teleflora LLC, (2) to whom Teleflora LLC delivered, or caused to be delivered, more than one text message within a 12-month period, promoting Teleflora LLC goods or services, (3) where the person’s residential or cellular telephone number had been registered with the National Do Not Call Registry for at least thirty days before Teleflora LLC delivered, or caused to be delivered, at least two text messages within the 12-month period.

For purposes of settlement the parties estimate the class consists of approximately 23,844 telephone numbers.

Yep, $251.00 per class member.

Now let’s discuss why this settlement was a bad idea:

A federal court IN THIS DISTRICT just held SMS are not subject to the TCPA’s DNC rules; Another federal court IN THIS DISTRICT just held cell phones are not covered by the DNC rules; Another court IN THE SAME STATE just held there is no private right of action under the TCPA’s DNC rules at all; Even if there was a private right of action damages are only “up to” $500.00 under 227(c)– and Teleflora agreed to pay half of the full amount to each class member which is way above market for a settlement of this sort; and Even if there was a private right of action there is also a complete defense if Teleflora has a written policy and DNC training (which I assume it must).

So yea, this is kind of a terrible resolution but its not technically malpractice because the 11th Circuit hasn’t ruled on the DNC issue yet so there is still some risk here (unlike the insane O’Reilly auto parts settlement in the 7th Circuit)– but paying $6,000,000 at $251.00 a class member is still criminally dumb.

Anyhoo, to make a claim or learn more visit the settlement website here: https://www.tfsettlement.com/

And if you’d like to AVOID overpaying MASSIVELY to resolve TCPA class action suits be sure to retain the lawyers at Troutman Amin, LLP who actually understand the TCPA, the settlement market for these cases and the status of case law that might result in lower spend on resolutions.