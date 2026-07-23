Offit & Roth Joins RRBB Expanding the Firm’s Advisory Platform into Maryland
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Somerset, N.J.-based RRBB announced the addition of Lutherville, Md.-based Offit & Roth, expanding RRBB’s presence into Maryland and strengthening the firm’s tax, accounting and business advisory capabilities. Offit & Roth clients will continue working with the team they know while gaining access to RRBB’s added technical depth, specialized services and broader professional network.

“Expanding into Maryland is an important step in RRBB’s continued growth,” said Amy Grant, COO of RRBB. “Offit & Roth brings a strong team, a respected client base and a service approach that aligns well with our values. As they become part of RRBB, our focus is on creating a smooth transition, supporting their professionals and giving clients access to the expanded resources of a larger advisory platform.”

Offit & Roth serves businesses, owners, families and high-net-worth individuals, providing tax, accounting, business consulting, estate and trust planning, business valuation and succession planning services. 

“Joining RRBB gives our clients and our team the best of both worlds,” said Michael Roth, President of Offit & Roth. “Our clients will continue to receive the same trusted advice they have always known, now backed by deeper resources. We are proud to join a firm that shares our values and understands the importance of relationships.”

© Copyright 2026 INSIDE Public Accounting

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Women’s apparel company
Published: 21 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Development Mezz LLC
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Krabm West End LLC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE CHAPTER 11 SALE: Roberts Chevrolet GMC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Inside Public Accounting

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 