Offit & Roth Joins RRBB Expanding the Firm’s Advisory Platform into Maryland

Somerset, N.J.-based RRBB announced the addition of Lutherville, Md.-based Offit & Roth, expanding RRBB’s presence into Maryland and strengthening the firm’s tax, accounting and business advisory capabilities. Offit & Roth clients will continue working with the team they know while gaining access to RRBB’s added technical depth, specialized services and broader professional network.

“Expanding into Maryland is an important step in RRBB’s continued growth,” said Amy Grant, COO of RRBB. “Offit & Roth brings a strong team, a respected client base and a service approach that aligns well with our values. As they become part of RRBB, our focus is on creating a smooth transition, supporting their professionals and giving clients access to the expanded resources of a larger advisory platform.”

Offit & Roth serves businesses, owners, families and high-net-worth individuals, providing tax, accounting, business consulting, estate and trust planning, business valuation and succession planning services.

“Joining RRBB gives our clients and our team the best of both worlds,” said Michael Roth, President of Offit & Roth. “Our clients will continue to receive the same trusted advice they have always known, now backed by deeper resources. We are proud to join a firm that shares our values and understands the importance of relationships.”