OFAC and OFSI Publish Joint Guidance on US and UK Sanctions

OFSI refers to individuals and entities on the UK Sanctions List as “designated persons” or “DPs.” OFSI may require UK persons to freeze certain prohibited transactions or assets. The term “asset” covers funds (financial assets) or economic resources that are any tangible or intangible assets that are not funds, but can be used to obtain funds, goods or services.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) maintains the UK Sanctions List for persons financially sanctioned under the primary legislation Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (SAMLA).

OFAC refers to individuals and entities on the SDN List as “SDNs” or “blocked persons.” Individuals and entities that are subject to less than full blocking sanctions (i.e., “non-SDNs”) appear on the non-SDN sanctions lists.

Separately, UK sanctions legislation also has reporting requirements for relevant firms and relevant institutions that provide specific services to sanctioned persons.

OFSI may have jurisdiction over non-UK persons if they have a UK nexus and fall within the UK jurisdiction as a result.

OFSI has jurisdiction over all UK persons regardless of where they are located, all individuals and entities within the UK and legal entities incorporated or constituted under UK law and their foreign branches. Activities occurring within the UK or its territorial sea also must comply with OFSI sanctions.

For certain OFAC sanctions programs, compliance obligations extend to (i) non-US subsidiaries of US persons, and (ii) non-US persons reexporting goods, technology or services from the US (even if no US persons are involved in the reexport).

OFAC sanctions also apply extraterritorially, and prohibit non-US persons causing or conspiring to cause US persons to violate US sanctions and from engaging in conduct that evades US sanctions.

OFAC has jurisdiction over “US persons,” which include all US citizens and permanent residents regardless of where they are located, all individuals and entities within the US and all US incorporated entities and their foreign branches. Transactions within or transiting the US also must comply with OFAC sanctions.

In addition to some activities being exempt from sanctions, OFSI may authorize UK persons to conduct certain prohibited activities and transactions by issuing licenses. There are two types of licenses OFSI issues: general and specific licenses. The UK sanctions legislation does not specifically determine for how long records must be retained and the requirement is therefore the general recordkeeping requirement under the applicable UK law. Nevertheless, OFSI licenses may have additional specific recordkeeping requirements. OFSI also has the mandatory Annual Frozen Asset Review (AFAR) filing, requiring all persons who hold assets belonging to a designated person as of September 30 of that year to make a submission to OFSI by November 30 of each year.

Liability

OFAC applies a strict liability legal standard to potential sanctions violations, and thus, a person subject to US jurisdiction may be held civilly liable even if such person did not have knowledge that they violated OFAC sanctions. OFAC investigations of potential sanctions violations may result in the following: • No action

• Request for additional information

• Issuance of a “Cautionary Letter”

• Issuance of a “Finding of Violation”

• Imposition of a civil monetary penalty, either through a penalty notice or by entering into a settlement agreement with a party under investigation

• Issuance of a “Cease and Desist Letter”

• Revocation or suspension of a license

• Referral to the US Department of Justice for criminal prosecution OFAC encourages voluntary disclosures, which it incentivizes by offering a potential 50 percent reduction to any civil monetary penalty. In the enforcement context, OFAC assesses a variety of factors to determine the appropriate administrative action, including: • Wilful or reckless violation of law

• Awareness of conduct at issue

• Harm to sanctions program objectives

• Individual characteristics

• Compliance program

• Remedial response

• Cooperation with OFAC

• Timing of apparent violation in relation to imposition of sanctions

• Other enforcement action

• Future compliance/deterrence effect

• Other relevant factors on a case-by-case basis The statute of limitation for OFAC enforcement actions is 10 years from the date of the latest sanctions violation.