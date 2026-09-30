October 2026 Visa Bulletin: FY 2027 Brings Employment-Based Visa Movement

The U.S. Department of State’s October 2026 Visa Bulletin, the first Visa Bulletin for fiscal year (FY) 2027, restores availability in several employment-based immigrant visa categories and changes several cutoff dates from September 2026.

Quick Hits

The October 2026 Visa Bulletin reflects the start of FY 2027 immigrant visa number availability, with the State Department noting advancement across various immigrant visa categories.

USCIS has confirmed that employment-based adjustment-of-status (“green card”) applicants may use the Dates for Filing chart in October 2026, opening filing eligibility to a substantially larger pool of applicants than the Final Action Dates chart alone would allow.

EB-2 India and EB-5 India Unreserved, which were unavailable in September 2026, again have October 2026 final action dates.

Some employment-based “Rest of World” categories retrogressed in October 2026, and the State Department stated that the retrogressions are intended to keep visa issuances within FY 2027 quarterly and annual limits.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has separately confirmed that employment-based adjustment-of-status applicants may file in October using the Dates for Filing chart in the October 2026 Visa Bulletin rather than the more restrictive Final Action Dates chart, meaning the wider dates for filing windows described below determine October filing eligibility.

Dates for Filing Control for October 2026 filing eligibility

USCIS has confirmed applicants may use this chart for October employment-based adjustment filings. That makes filing eligibility and final-approval timing two separate tracks this month: dates for filing controls whether Form I-485 can be filed now (plus related Employment Authorization Document (EAD)/advance parole eligibility); final action dates still controls final approval.

EB-1: China and India both July 1, 2024 (up seven months from December 1, 2023).

China and India both July 1, 2024 (up seven months from December 1, 2023). EB-2: Rest of World (ROW)/Mexico/Philippines March 15, 2026; China January 1, 2023 (~one year advance); India January 15, 2015 (unchanged).

Rest of World (ROW)/Mexico/Philippines March 15, 2026; China January 1, 2023 (~one year advance); India January 15, 2015 (unchanged). EB-3: ROW/Mexico August 1, 2024; China April 1, 2024; India January 15, 2015; Philippines January 1, 2024.

ROW/Mexico August 1, 2024; China April 1, 2024; India January 15, 2015; Philippines January 1, 2024. EB-5 Unreserved: ROW/Mexico/Philippines current; China March 1, 2021; India May 1, 2024.

Employment-based Category All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed China-mainland born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current July 1, 2024 July 1, 2024 Current Current EB-2 March 15, 2026 January 1, 2023 January 15, 2015 March 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 EB-3 August 1, 2024 April 1, 2024 January 15, 2015 August 1, 2024 January 1, 2024 Other Workers June 1, 2022 October 1, 2020 January 15, 2015 June 1, 2022 June 1, 2022 EB-5 Unreserved Current March 1, 2021 May 1, 2024 Current Current EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure Current Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, October 2026 Visa Bulletin

Notably, EB-2 and EB-3 ROW/Mexico filing dates (March 15, 2026, and August 1, 2024) sit well ahead of their retrogressed final action dates, so most affected applicants can still file in October even though final approval will wait. Employees whose priority dates clear the dates for filing cutoff but not the final action date may now file and may be eligible for interim benefits (EAD, advance parole) while final action is tracked separately.

Final Action Dates (Approval/Visa Issuance)

EB-1: Current for ROW, Mexico, Philippines. China unchanged at July 1, 2023. India advances to February 1, 2023 (from October 15, 2022).

Current for ROW, Mexico, Philippines. China unchanged at July 1, 2023. India advances to February 1, 2023 (from October 15, 2022). EB-2: India returns at November 1, 2013 (from unavailable). China advances to October 1, 2021. ROW/Mexico/Philippines retrogress to January 1, 2025.

India returns at November 1, 2013 (from unavailable). China advances to October 1, 2021. ROW/Mexico/Philippines retrogress to January 1, 2025. EB-3: ROW/Mexico retrogress to May 15, 2024. China advances one week to January 8, 2022. India unchanged at January 1, 2014. Philippines advances to August 15, 2023.

ROW/Mexico retrogress to May 15, 2024. China advances one week to January 8, 2022. India unchanged at January 1, 2014. Philippines advances to August 15, 2023. EB-3 Other Workers: ROW/Mexico retrogress to January 1, 2022. China advances to October 1, 2019. India unchanged. Philippines advances to January 1, 2022.

ROW/Mexico retrogress to January 1, 2022. China advances to October 1, 2019. India unchanged. Philippines advances to January 1, 2022. EB-4/Religious Workers: December 15, 2022, across all countries. H.R. 6500 (signed September 2, 2026) extends the Religious Workers category through December 11, 2026.

December 15, 2022, across all countries. H.R. 6500 (signed September 2, 2026) extends the Religious Workers category through December 11, 2026. EB-5 Unreserved: China unchanged at December 1, 2016. India returns at December 1, 2023 (from unavailable).

China unchanged at December 1, 2016. India returns at December 1, 2023 (from unavailable). EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Remain current.

Employment-based Category All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed China-mainland born India Mexico Philippines 1st Current July 1, 2023 February 1, 2023 Current Current 2nd January 1, 2025 October 1, 2021 November 1, 2013 January 1, 2025 January 1, 2025 3rd May 15, 2024 January 8, 2022 January 1, 2014 May 15, 2024 August 15, 2023 Other Workers January 1, 2022 October 1, 2019 January 1, 2014 January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 EB-5 Unreserved Current December 1, 2016 December 1, 2023 Current Current EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure Current Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, October 2026 Visa Bulletin

Because USCIS has authorized dates for filing, the retrogressions above mainly affect when a case can be finally approved, not whether it can be filed in October. Since chart selection is reassessed monthly, this authorization is not guaranteed to carry into November.

Next Steps

With USCIS’s confirmation that the Dates for Filing chart governs October 2026 employment-based adjustment filings, the gap between the two charts may be relevant to employers and foreign national employees whose priority dates fall between the dates for filing cutoff and the final action date. The return of final action dates for EB-2 India and EB-5 India Unreserved may also affect applicants who were unable to move forward during September’s unavailability. Because USCIS reassesses chart selection each month, it is not yet known whether the October authorization will carry into November 2026. Despite this month’s movement, significant backlogs remain in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5 categories for applicants chargeable to China and India, and those backlogs may continue to affect long-term retention and work-authorization considerations.