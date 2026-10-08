October 2026: Key EU Sustainability and Green Deal Simplification Developments

Several EU sustainability files progressed during September and early October, with developments across the Automotive Omnibus, CSRD, EUDR, Environmental Omnibus, EU ETS 2 and FuelEU Maritime.

Automotive Omnibus

The proposal remains under examination in the Council, with the latest discussion taking place at the General Affairs Council on 22 September. In parallel, the European Parliament’s ENVI, IMCO and TRAN committees are working on compromise positions for the 285 amendments tabled.

Batteries Regulation

The European Parliament’s ENVI Committee adopted its report on 5 October on a proposal to temporarily suspend certain authorised representative requirements linked to extended producer responsibility for batteries and packaging.

Separately, simplification proposals presented as part of the Environmental Simplification Package would reduce reporting requirements and administrative burdens under the Batteries Regulation.

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD): Updated reporting standards published

Two delegated regulations updating the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) were published on 21 September 2026 and will enter into force on 10 November 2026.

EUDR: Simplification measures and new implementing legislation

The Commission’s EUDR simplification package, published in May 2026, has now been followed by secondary legislation, updated guidance and revised FAQs.

In addition, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2102 was published on 17 September, expanding the scope of the EUDR. Newly in-scope commodities will need to comply from 30 December 2027.

Environmental Omnibus: focus on producer responsibility obligations

Member States approved their negotiating mandate on 30 September. Discussions continue around extended producer responsibility obligations under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, particularly concerns about the potential burden on small producers. An ENVI Committee vote is scheduled for 4 November.

EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS 2): Negotiations advance

The European Parliament and Council have now both adopted negotiating mandates on proposals to amend the Market Stability Reserve for EU ETS 2.

Separately, work is progressing on the Commission’s July 2026 review of the EU ETS, including proposals to support maritime decarbonisation through EU ETS revenues.

FuelEU Maritime: Simplification proposal under discussion

The Commission’s proposal to simplify and align the FuelEU Maritime and MRV Maritime regimes continues to advance. The Parliament discussed the draft report on 1 October, with the Council due to consider the proposal on 12 October.