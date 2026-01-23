OCR Kicks Off 2026 with Reminders about "System Hardening" for HIPAA Covered Entities
Friday, January 23, 2026
The January 2026 Cybersecurity Newsletter released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights focuses on the importance of “system hardening” methods to help protect electronic protected health information. The newsletter provides HIPAA-covered entities with reminders about system processes to implement or monitor, suggestions and tips to consider for those processes, and links to resources that may be useful in relation to those processes.
System hardening and security baselines can be an effective means to enhance security, and for regulated entities to protect ePHI. However, defining, creating, and applying system hardening techniques is not a one-and-done exercise.
Current Public Notices
Published: 20 January, 2026
Published: 19 January, 2026
Published: 15 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
Published: 5 January, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Katten
Upcoming Events
Jan
27
2026