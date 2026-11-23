The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has issued a final rule titled “HIPAA Privacy Rule: Changes to Support Coordinated Care and Individual Engagement and Reduce Regulatory Burdens“. It finalizes changes OCR first proposed in January 2021. The rule’s main focus areas are the individual right of access, care coordination and case management, and the Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP).

When does it take effect?

The final rule takes effect January 19, 2027, and regulated entities must comply by July 19, 2027. OCR turned down commenters’ requests for more time, except for business associate agreements, which get a separate transition period.

How does the final rule affect covered health care providers?

Most of the changes under the final rule affect both providers and plans, but these are some examples directed at providers:

Faster access responses. Covered entities must now respond to an access request within 15 calendar days instead of 30. One extension of up to 30 days is still allowed. Addition of “electronic health record.” The final rule adds a definition for “electronic health record,”:

“electronic record of health-related information on an individual that is created, gathered, managed, and consulted by authorized health care clinicians and staff.”

This change could spur the need for some training and increased clarity in policy drafting. For example, as defined, electronic health record is broader than the determine “designated record set.” One implication is that the right to access extends to the latter and not the former.

No more NPP acknowledgment. Providers with a direct treatment relationship no longer have to obtain (or take reasonable efforts to obtain) a patient’s written acknowledgment that they received the NPP. The six-year rule for keeping that documentation is also eliminated. Fee transparency and broader care coordination. Covered entities must post estimated fee schedules on their websites for providing copies of PHI, and the Department expects that covered entities will make the schedule available upon request. The rule also spells out that providers may disclose PHI to social services agencies, community-based organizations, and home and community-based services providers to help coordinate care.

What about health plans?

Health plans are covered entities too, so the new access deadlines and fee rules apply to them. Plans also should note the following:

Clearer care coordination authority. The rule revises the definition of “health care operations” to clarify the scope of individual-level care coordination and case management. The proposed rule had included an exception to the minimum necessary standard for disclosures made for that purpose. However, the Department was persuaded by public comments that the change would erode public confidence in the privacy of their health information, diminish their willingness to engage in the health care system. NPP updates. The rule changes what an NPP must say, including in its header, so that individuals better understand their rights and how to exercise them. The final rule requires the NPP to state the individual’s right to discuss the NPP with a designated person. Plans can satisfy this obligation by designating one or more workforce members with knowledge of the NPP to be available to plan members (or onsite during business hours, in the case of providers) to answer questions. The final rule also contemplates a technology solution:

“such as super intelligence (SI)… to receive and triage questions from individuals on its NPP, provided that individuals have the option to discuss the NPP with a workforce member knowledgeable about the covered entity’s privacy practices to address their questions.”

Additionally, NPPs must now include an email address for designated contact persons or offices that are available to answer questions about the covered entity’s privacy practices and receive complaints. Plans that post their NPP online can generally send the revised notice, or information about the change, in their next annual mailing.

Clarifies “the right of access to direct.” The final rule makes clear an individual’s right to have PHI sent to a third party extends only to electronic copies of PHI in an electronic health record.

And business associates?

Contract transition period. Business associate agreements that existed and complied with HIPAA before November 19, 2026, are treated as compliant until the earlier of their renewal or modification on or after July 19, 2027, or January 18, 2028. Required disclosures. Because business associates may be the ones holding records that are part of a designated record set, their workflows should be updated to meet the new 15-day deadline. Relay services carve-out. The rule expressly allows disclosures to Telecommunications Relay Services communications assistants. It also removes TRS providers from the definition of “business associate”.

Is a Security Rule final rule coming too?

Yes. OCR proposed major changes to the HIPAA Security Rule in January 2025 to strengthen the cybersecurity of electronic PHI. That final rule is still pending and has reportedly been put off until July 2027. Organizations should watch for it, because a second round of policy, contract, and technical updates may follow soon after the Privacy Rule compliance date.

What should organizations do now?

Start with these steps:

Revise access-request procedures for the 15-day deadline.

Update NPPs and post fee schedules.

Train staff on the new care-coordination disclosure rules.

Inventory business associate agreements to plan amendments within the transition period.

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